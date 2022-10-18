Read full article on original website
Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week. Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.
Texas High School Football Scores: Live Game Updates From Week 9
Get the latest Friday night Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Details: Week 9 of Texas High School Football is Here and Playoff Spots Hang in the Balance
SAN ANGELO – It’s Week 9 of the 2022 Texas High School Football season and we have some games that could feature the respective district champions. The Central Bobcats are squaring off against the Midland Legacy Rebels in what could be a high scoring affair. The “Kids from the North Side” need a win tonight to stay in the playoff conversation. We’ll see if Frenship is really as good as their 2-0 district record reflects when they face the Permian Panthers and two teams that were six-man last year that moved up a classification matchup. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (5-2, 2-0) vs MIDLAND LEGACY (3-4, 1…
Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
Tigers cap homecoming with 54-6 win over Elysian Fields
The Daingerfield Tigers have played three district games. Three games where the offense scored over 50 points and three games ...
Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Eight weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
Wildcats JV team takes road victory over Paris
Sulphur Springs won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff, but unfortunately the Wildcats fumbled the kick giving Paris the ball at the Sulphur Springs 27 yard line. Paris was able to make Sulphur Springs pay using the ground game score on a six play 27 yard drive. The extra point was got to Paris a quick 7-0 score.
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
3 indicted, accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas for sale
Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Texas for sale.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
