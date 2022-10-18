Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months
Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
Midterms – live: Biden vows to protect abortion from ‘no platform’ Republicans as GOP advances in key races
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron DeSantis has...
