Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months

Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
Midterms – live: Biden vows to protect abortion from ‘no platform’ Republicans as GOP advances in key races

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron DeSantis has...
