Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem-WATTS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell started 36th in 2020 at Homestead based on a random qualifying draw based on point standings but, despite starting back in the pack, from the drop of the green flag steadily worked his way through the field. By the end of stage two he was up to 12th and in the final stage Bell cracked the top 10 to earn an eighth-place finish. In 2021, Bell started third and finished 20th.
NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday's race in Homestead
Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finale next month after Saturday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Majeski Scores Dominating Win at Homestead
Ty Majeski earned a dominating win as the Wisconsin-native led 67 of 134 laps and drove to his second victory in the last three events to hold momentum going into the Championship 4 in Phoenix. He will be joined by fellow Toyota drivers Ben Rhodes, who finished sixth, and Chandler Smith, who was scored in tenth. Rhodes, who is the reigning champion, is going into his second consecutive Championship 4, while Smith and Majeski are in their first championship battle.
CWTS: Ty Majeski takes home Baptist Health 200 win; Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes lock in for Championship run at Phoenix
Stage one was all but clean and green for everyone except one playoff driver when John Hunter Nemechek would tag the wall causing heavy damage to the right side of his Toyota. As Nemechek would sail off into the corner the right front tire on his truck would give way causing Nemechek to slow on the back and limp back to pit road.
Dixie Vodka 400 starting lineup at Homestead Miami Speedway
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the 1.502-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for a reduced 10-minute practice session after a delay for rain. Running 10 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 33.734 at 160.076 mph on Lap-1 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 22nd fastest of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Contender Boats 300 at HMS.
CHEVROLET NCS: William Byron Records First Pole Win of 2022 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1. 3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 10th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ED MORSE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1. 15th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1. 20th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1. TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
HOW WOULD YOU RANK THE SUCCESS THIS YEAR AND DID YOU SEE THIS COMING LAST YEAR?. Yeah, I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from first year of Trackhouse to second year of Trackhouse. Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting. I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
CWTS: What to watch for in the Baptist Health 200
This is it: After taking a break since Talladega with a photo finish ending in Matt DiBenedetto pulling off a win as a non-playoff driver the series now moves to South Florida for the final round of eight drivers looking to lock their way into Phoenix. It’s been two years since the truck series ran at Homestead with the most recent winner of the event Kyle Busch who also leads the most wins in the series with three.
Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400
From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami
NOT DONE YET: While Kyle Larson is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings and out of title contention this year, the No. 5 Valvoline team is still competing for the owner's championship. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports entry will need to erase a deficit of 25 points or win at least one of the remaining two races in the round to advance to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.
NCS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8 TRIPLEHEADER: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY. For the first time since the track held its last Championship race for all three NASCAR national series in 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its return to the post-season schedule to host a playoff tripleheader race weekend. The 1.5-mile South Florida oval will mark Race Two of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), while holding the position of the Round of 8 elimination race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
The Table is Set for Ankrum in South Florida
Two to Go … Tyler Ankrum comes to the southern-most stop on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for the penultimate round of the 2022 season. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a fond memory of his most recent trip to south Florida as he scored a runner-up finish at HMS in 2020. The result two seasons ago tied his second-best finish in Camping World Trucks competition (behind his first-career win in 2019), a feat he looks to replicate with the experience of the No. 16 team behind him.
NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 Continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend on NBC & USA Network
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend on NBC and USA Network, featuring another opportunity for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Cup Series race in Homestead will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m....
Homestead-Miami Debut on Tap for Purdy
Debut on Tap … Saturday’s 200-miler at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) marks Chase Purdy’s debut at South Florida’s 1.5-mile oval. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra TRD Pro rolls into HMS fresh off his season-best performance at Talladega Superspeedway where he led six laps en-route to a seventh-place finish. The Meridian, Miss. driver has collected four finishes of 15th or better on 1.5-mile tracks this season and looks to add another on Saturday afternoon to pad his career-high mark of 12 top-15 results in 2022.
