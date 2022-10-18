ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Speedway Digest

The Table is Set for Ankrum in South Florida

Two to Go … Tyler Ankrum comes to the southern-most stop on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for the penultimate round of the 2022 season. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a fond memory of his most recent trip to south Florida as he scored a runner-up finish at HMS in 2020. The result two seasons ago tied his second-best finish in Camping World Trucks competition (behind his first-career win in 2019), a feat he looks to replicate with the experience of the No. 16 team behind him.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

Midway Interactive Exhibits & ’Art at the Track,’ Featuring Local Artists, Gives Fans a Variety of Family Activities This Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Addition to Exciting NASCAR Playoffs Races

With Homestead-Miami Speedway set for its NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader this weekend featuring Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, fans young and old alike will have plenty of fun things to do when they arrive at the 1.5-mile venue before the engines of racing machines come to life. The Midway, located on...
HOMESTEAD, FL
keysweekly.com

BEST OF UPPER KEYS BRINGS A BURGER BUZZ

Locals have nominated three establishments to win the Best of Upper Keys’ Best Burger crown — an “elevated comfort food” eatery, a sports bar and a seafood restaurant. The best burger title is up for grabs on Nov. 5. M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, Islamorada. Since its...
ISLAMORADA, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege

Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Unveils Sister City Sign With Odessa

In a further show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the City of Miami Beach along with a delegation from Odesa will unveil a sister city sign representing the coastal Ukrainian city of Odessa on Thursday, Oct. 6 outside Miami Beach City Hall. The travelling delegation includes Oleg Bryndak, Deputy...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami. According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian...
MIAMI, FL
