Kendrick Lamar will livestream Paris concert on Amazon on Saturday

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar will livestream his Paris concert on Amazon Music this Saturday.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The sold out concert at Paris' Accor Arena will celebrate the release of Lamar's latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and mark the 10-year year anniversary of his critically acclaimed second album Good Kid, m.A.A.d City .

Lamar has been promoting his latest album with his 65-date Big Steppers World Tour, which has featured performances in the United States and Europe and will wrap up in New Zealand in December.

The concert will feature performances from Tanna Leone and Baby Keem and will stream across multiple Amazon platforms including Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The recorded performance will be available on demand after the livestream.

Fans can tune in Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT.

. @KendrickLamar live from Paris 10/22/22.

Watch it only on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video. #kendricklivestream https://t.co/zBKqcNaFjS pic.twitter.com/wSb061vVsh — Amazon Music is on tour with oklama (@amazonmusic) October 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com