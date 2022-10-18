Wallace should be suspended indefinitely but no nascar won’t do that until someone gets seriously hurt or killed. If the tables were turned ALL HELL would break loose! Proud of Larson the way he handled himself!
no one's mentioned Wallace's action knocked out Bell who is in contention in the countdown . He should get a hefty fine and suspension as should the team . That'll make him think 3Xs before doing something that dangerous . Plus if I was Larson my helmet would still be embedded in his skull .
You are absolutely right Joey! Guess it's gonna take Bubba hurting a driver in really bad way before NASCAR does something with him 😪.
Comments / 153