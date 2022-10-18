ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOD BLESS AMERICA
4d ago

Wallace should be suspended indefinitely but no nascar won’t do that until someone gets seriously hurt or killed. If the tables were turned ALL HELL would break loose! Proud of Larson the way he handled himself!

Reply(11)
144
Mike Pavone
4d ago

no one's mentioned Wallace's action knocked out Bell who is in contention in the countdown . He should get a hefty fine and suspension as should the team . That'll make him think 3Xs before doing something that dangerous . Plus if I was Larson my helmet would still be embedded in his skull .

Reply(2)
74
Kizzy Mae
4d ago

You are absolutely right Joey! Guess it's gonna take Bubba hurting a driver in really bad way before NASCAR does something with him 😪.

Reply(7)
83
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident

Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. has expressed a major concern

Two drivers have lost their chances to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship due to injuries. But how many other injuries have gone undetected?. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman sidelined for both the second and third races in the round of 12, he was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention.
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?

Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
NEVADA STATE
Racing News

Homestead TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, the NASCAR playoffs roll into Homestead, Florida. The 1.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Homestead TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Homestead Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NCS Purse.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Yardbarker

Christopher Bell is the driver most impacted by Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson incident

With the altercation threatening Christopher Bell's place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the season reaches its climax, the Wallace-Larson incident's shadow is guaranteed to extend beyond the Las Vegas track. There are two races remaining until the field is cut to four, and Bell ranks last among qualifying...
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Teammate News

Bubba Wallace has been at the center of the NASCAR world for the last few days. Wallace got into it with fellow driver Kyle Larson during Sunday's Cup Series playoff race in Las Vegas. He got heated with him after a crash knocked both of them out of the race. He then went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
