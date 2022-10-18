Read full article on original website
Catherine Notaroberto
4d ago
This is great when humored in the right family. Constant movement of places on the daily my nanny would’ve done. Cause everyone is a favorite it’s just who is closest at that time. Love it and wish my family had thought of this
TODAY.com
New Jersey grandma’s brutal system for ranking her 10 grandchildren goes viral
New Jersey grandmother Mary La Morte is going viral for playing favorites. Earlier this month, comedian Dan La Morte introduced his fans on TikTok to Mary’s savage “ranking board.”. “She has a board of the 10 grandchildren’s faces on magnets and she ranks us from one to 10,”...
Netflix's 'The Watcher' home in New Jersey attracts unwanted attention: 'Crackpots'
Netflix's new mystery series, 'The Watcher,' has attracted some unwanted attention to a street in the historic New Jersey town of Westfield, according to local reports.
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
Pumpkin preparation tips — 'so smart!' — for Halloween and the fall season
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss of New York City showed the "Fox & Friends Weekend" hosts and viewers some very clever tips for carving and decorating pumpkins this fall on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
fox29.com
Family erects billboard on New Jersey highway to honor slain loved one
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The family of a man shot to death in Burlington, New Jersey gathered Thursday to celebrate his life on what would have been his birthday. Investigators say on May 12 Dominick Santiago Jr. was found shot multiple times in an SUV parked on the 500 block of Linden Avenue.
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
Baby names that are reportedly banned in America: What to know
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California.
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Netflix Thriller 'The Good Nurse' Is True Story About NJ, PA Hospital Serial Killer
The true story of a nurse responsible for killing 29 of his patients at hospitals across New Jersey and Pennsylvania is the premise of Netflix's new thriller "The Good Nurse." Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the show tells the horrifying tale of confessed serial killer Charles Cullen, a West Orange, NJ native who shut off ventilators and injected lethal medications into IV fluid bags at random.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
NYC mayor, reacting to subway crime, suggests not wearing headphones
New York City Mayor Eric Adams advised Friday that straphangers on the New York City subway put away headphones and smartphones and be "aware of what's around them."
10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan
Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Adams staffer fired after criticizing migrant response, cops who lost jobs over vaccine mandates: report
New York City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired after Project Veritas released clips showing him criticize police, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the migrant crisis.
Hazards of this popular Halloween decoration and why you shouldn’t use it in NJ
Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun. Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween...
