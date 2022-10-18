ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Chopperdude911
4d ago

The reporter was telling the truth! When did the truth become controversial?! Fetterman is medically compromised and EVERYONE knows it! This particular interview showed the electorate that Fetterman is not capable!

it wasntme
4d ago

If anyone really thinks Fetterman is all there, they are worse off than our President...Fetterman has to read questions asked to him off of a computer. Sound familiar ? We all hope he gets better, but sit this election out.

Steve Jenson
3d ago

I don’t care for nbc but her reporting was perfect. She handled herself professionally and brought some stray king facts to light. The left will criticize her and make sure she’s fired for revealing the truth. The left doesn’t like their candidates many flaws being shown to the public.

