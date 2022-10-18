Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World
Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Sports World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Polls News
We inch closer and closer to Election Day in early November. Former college football and NFL star running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, where he starred as a player. Walker's campaign has been full of controversial moments, none bigger than the abortion...
NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News
The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games. Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that.
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
Look: Christian McCaffrey Picks New Number With 49ers
Before Christian McCaffrey has the chance to put up big numbers with the San Francisco 49ers, he had to decide which number to wear for his new team. McCaffrey wore No. 22 for the Carolina Panthers, who traded him to San Francisco on Thursday night for four draft picks. However, fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. already owns that jersey number.
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said
Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady. On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This...
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
