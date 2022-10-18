ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning

College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
EUGENE, OR
Look: Fan's Reaction To Iowa Offense Going Viral

Iowa's offense has remained offensive against Ohio State this afternoon. The Hawkeye defense got them an early 7-3 lead and has been holding its own against a loaded Buckeye offense. However, Iowa's offense has once again failed to hold up its end of the bargain. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras went...
IOWA CITY, IA
College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Guest Picker News

As it does every week, ESPN's College GameDay will have a celebrity guest picker join the desk for Saturday's show. This week's celebrity guest picker for a featured matchup between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon is Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu. "A college basketball great and @OregonWBB legend...
EUGENE, OR
Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska

Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
LINCOLN, NE
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tom Izzo Had A Warning For The Fan Base On Thursday

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have a rugged start to the 2022-23 season. After what should be an easy season opener against Northern Arizona, the Spartans will play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Notre Dame and either UConn or Oregon, plus one more game, in the Phil Knight Invitational.
EAST LANSING, MI
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Iowa Trick Play Turned Into Disaster vs. Ohio State

Conventional offensive playcalling doesn't seem to be doing anything for Iowa in today's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, so they're trying a little trickery instead. That's not working either though. On fourth-and-six from inside their 40-yard line, Iowa sent out the punting unit. After the Ohio State special teams...
IOWA CITY, IA
