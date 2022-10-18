LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.

