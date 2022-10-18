Read full article on original website
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. "We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty," said...
Rio Tinto board needs mining skills, geographical diversity - chairman
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.
As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
N26 and OANDA launch crypto trading desks in Europe and the U.S.
Beginning today, customers in Austria will be able to trade more than 200 tokens – from market leaders...
Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy
HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
What is the future of DeFi, NFTs, Bitcoin, and the Metaverse?
Jessica Walker, CMO of Fluid Finance and host of Tech From the Top, discusses the outlook for NFTs, the metaverse, and Bitcoin with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
Bitcoin Oct. 21 chart alert - Bears gain a bit of momentum
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The bears have gained some mild momentum late this week, following a string of weaker price days this week. However, the bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted. Stay tuned!
The falling British pound, collapsing economy, reveal crypto's benefits - Jessica Walker
(Kitco News) - The British pound sterling has fallen 16 percent against the U.S. dollar over the year, as the U.K. economy struggles with an energy crisis and high inflation. These events reveal precisely why cryptocurrencies are so beneficial, according to Jessica Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at Fluid Finance. "There...
UK and EU officials move to establish laws for regulating crypto and DeFi
The new clause is intended "to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can...
Gold price 'dodges a bullet,' but is there a chance for a breakout?
(Kitco News) Gold staged a solid rally Friday as markets increased bets on a slower tightening cycle from the Federal Reserve following the November meeting. Analysts are now paying close attention to next week's U.S. Q3 GDP data and earnings reports to get a better glimpse into the state of the U.S. economy.
Gold investors still need to be patient
(Kitco News) - After falling to a new two-year low, the gold market was thrown another lifeline after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve could start to slow the pace of interest rates after its November monetary policy meeting. Gold prices have managed to end the week...
Bitcoin crash is not over; $10K is next before Fed pause in December bottoms markets - Ben Armstrong
(Kitco News) - The Bitcoin price has fallen 60 percent over the year, but the crash is not over, said Ben Armstrong, Founder of BitBoy Crypto, who forecasts a bottom as low as $10,000. He added that the Federal Reserve, which has hiked interest rates by 300 basis points over...
Gold price erosion continues amid strong U.S. dollar, higher bond yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are again lower in early U.S. trading Friday, with gold hitting a three-week low. The seemingly relentless appreciation of the U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and the resulting rise in U.S. Treasury yields continue to undermine the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $11.50 at $1,625.20 and December silver was down $0.434 at $18.255.
