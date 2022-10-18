Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Westword
Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and hello, Colorado! Elton John just announced a last-minute Denver date for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour extravaganza, and will be at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 24, at 10am. British indie-rock band Arctic Monkeys added...
Westword
Musical Commune Cowboy Cowabunga Creates Cassette Label
Just outside of Denver, tucked into the rolling hills of Evergreen, is a band of musical misfits that calls Cowboy Cowabunga Ranch home. The artists here enjoy doing things a little differently than their contemporaries in the music biz. Cowboy Cowabunga is a singer-songwriter commune in that sense, says resident and co-founder Mark Anderson.
Westword
Hollow Head Reworked a Song Until the Music Matched the Sarcasm in Its Lyrics
Jimmy Adame, who makes up one half of Denver folk-rock duo Hollow Head, wrote the band's latest single, “Porcelain,” while he was in a relationship that needed to end. It’s one of the more personal songs he’s written. “I still didn’t end the relationship for another...
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
We're almost to the witching hour, but while spooky events are filling the calendar, there are plenty of other things to see and do in Denver. Catch our list of a dozen free events here, and find more in Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten shows and extravaganzas worth the price of admission this weekend:
Westword
Put It on Your Playlist: The Best New Music From Denver and Beyond
In this week's roundup, we’ve got math rock, darkwave, hardcore, folk and shoegaze for your listening pleasure. Colorado progressive rock/math rock outfit Jellyfish Farm drops a five-song EP of time-signature experiments that will untie the knots in your head. Church Fire sets your synapses ablaze with a witch set of industrial darkwave madness. Denver coyote folksters Creekbed riff on Cake for a good cause. Totem Pocket drops nine long tracks of shoegazing, neo-psychedelic nuggets by which to bomb your eardrums.
secretdenver.com
Tickets To Denver’s Mesmerizing Sistine Chapel Exhibit Have Just Been Released
Imagine having the opportunity to stop and admire the breathtaking frescos the famous Italian master painted across the historical Sistine Chapel, without the price point of a flight to Italy. That’s exactly what you’ll do at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition coming to Denver on November 18!
Westword
Wicker Manor: Halloween Magic in a Two-Car Garage
What do most people have in their garage? A grassy mower? A workbench with random tools that weren’t put away? Boxes of books destined for Goodwill? Bikes and a car or two?. Denver dad and design professional Sean Herman has an entire haunted house. Wicker Manor began six years...
Westword
Branch & Barrel Distillery Creates Innovative Whiskeys Using Colorado Ingredients
The idea for Branch & Barrel Distilling began in 2012 when three longtime friends decided to learn how to make a good whiskey together. Founders Ryan Morgan, Scott Freund and Tom Sielaff ordered books about how to make whiskey on Amazon and read them cover to cover, spending the next three years learning the ropes. Since they didn’t have access to barrels in which to age their spirits at the time, they did the next best thing they could think of: The trio added tree branches from Tom’s backyard into Mason jars to impart flavor as they aged whiskey for six months.
Westword
Positive Vibes Head Shop Closing Doors Today
Englewood's stretch of South Broadway is about to lose a beloved head shop, but the vibes will live online, according to owners. Positive Vibes has called 3398 South Broadway home for almost six years, but the store's last day in the space is today, October 19. According to president Jeremiah Wilson, Positive Vibes will continue operating as a website.
5280.com
3 New Bakeries in Denver and Boulder Worth Visiting Now
September was a very good month for Front Range carbs lovers. In the eight flour-filled days between September 16 and 24, Denver and Boulder got a trio of new bakeries, including a sophisticated French patisserie, a Scandinavian hygge wonderland, and a RiNo pastry and coffee shop. Here, three new bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth, whether it’s craving canelé, buttery shortbreads, or a tangy raspberry white chocolate scone.
Westword
Short Stop: Dig Into the Menu at Corner Ramen & Poke
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Corner Ramen & Poke.
coloradopols.com
Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?
Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
Westword
While Opening a New Location, Copper Door Coffee Faces Trademark Struggles
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, a Denver staple since 2006, opened its fourth location on October 14, at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton's Aspen Grove shopping center. Recently, it also expanded beyond the state of Colorado, adding retail sales at select Safeway stores in Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska and South Dakota. But that move is what led to some trouble after sixteen years in business.
Westword
Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List
Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
Iconic Denver Castle On The Market For $2.5 Million
The multimillion-dollar home comes with seven 'spacious' bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and many nearby perks.
Westword
Lawsuit Settled, Red Rocks Continuing to Improve Accessibility
In 2016, Alison Butler, then the director of legal services at Disability Law Colorado, filed a lawsuit against the City of Denver regarding the lack of accessibility at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. The United States Attorney's Office found that Red Rocks was overcharging for wheelchair-accessible seats, and the result was a settlement this summer that called for Denver to pay nearly $48,000 to concert-goers who'd paid too much for accessible-seating tickets.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas County
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.)Cafe Rio Mexican Grill just opened a new location in Greenwood Village, and plans to open another in December in Highlands Ranch. Cafe Rio’s claim to fame is its customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats ideal for quick lunch breaks.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
denverite.com
Even more development may be coming to the site of southeast Denver’s creepy Cameron Motel
The now-demolished “zero-star” Cameron Motel, at 4500 E. Evans Ave., in University Hills, is remembered as “nasty,” “infested with bed bugs,” and “sticky.”. Travelers recall a pit bull lunging at them from behind the counter. They suffered from itchy feet and welts. Some tried to get their money back and spend the night in the car, but the Cameron Motel had a strict no-refunds policy.
