How To Sign Up For Airline Frequent Flyer Programs
You should always sign up for airline frequent flyer programs. First of all, it’s free. In addition, having your information on file with the airline saves time when making a reservation. You can also put your Known Traveler Number (KTN) into your profile if you have enrolled for TSA Pre✓® or Global Entry, which you should do if you travel even somewhat regularly.
Luggage Sale October 2022: Tumi, Samsonite, Travelpro, eBags — Plus Briggs & Riley, Roam, and Rimowa
If you need new luggage or a replacement bag for the next time you travel, you can save money on your purchase of select items by Tumi, Samsonite, Travelpro, and eBags through their sales for a limited time — plus Briggs & Riley, Roam, and Rimowa, which offer free delivery when spending a minimum of $300.00 on your order — and each of which have their own terms and conditions…
Win A $4,000 Vrbo Vacation!
Homeaway.com is currently running the Vrbo Autumn Adventure Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $4,000 vacation! The prize includes a $3,000 travel allowance to use for a vacation rental and $1,000 worth of Expedia Rewards!. I’m not sure where I’d look to travel to if I...
How To Transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards for Hyatt Free Nights
Much of what we write at PointMeToThePlane is about using points and miles to get primo seats on planes. That’s “the point”, I suppose. However, overlooking hotel stays as a great use of points and miles is a mistake. Not only do points transferred to hotels return...
Embraer and Nordic Air Capital finalise E-Jet freighter order
Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), have signed a contract for up to 10 conversion slots for the E190F/E195F Passenger to Freighter aircraft. This follows the agreement in principle that was signed in May 2022, following the launch of the programme in March. Deliveries of the P2F freighters will commence...
Are 80K Ultimate Rewards Points Worth Jumping Through All These Hoops?
I’m not one to run after every increased credit card sign-up offer. I learned my lesson early on that just because there’s a great offer, it doesn’t mean it’s great for me. I tend to wait for offers that fit a need or ones that I can’t ignore. Then Chase drops an 80K sign-up bonus for the Sapphire Reserve.
Airbus A330-300P2F – now with Amazon Air shipping
Amazon Air (or Prime Air as its branded) has signed a firm agreement to lease ten A330-300P2F freighters from Altavair, taking advantage of the A330’s capacity to help fulfil its one-day delivery promise to Amazon Prime customers. The aircraft will be operated for Amazon by Hawaiian Airlines, which has...
A look at 7 hotels in IHG Vignette Collection upscale brand
IHG Vignette Collection launched in 2021 as an independent hotel conversion brand for upper upscale and luxury hotels. There are currently seven hotels signed on with three of these hotels open and currently available for booking with IHG points. Another three hotels open in 2023 and are accepting bookings with points for available dates in 2023.
New food forward lounge concept: Capital One Landing
United Airlines Crosses Two Polaris Milestones
United Airlines is no longer flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with its older generation of business class seats, with the last aircraft now undergoing a Polaris retrofit. Furthermore, the carrier will shortly introduce its first retrofitted Boeing 767-400 into service. Each step marks another milestone in United’s fleet refresh plan.
Travel Alert October 21 2022: Air Traffic Controllers Strike in Italy
Delays and cancellations may likely adversely affect much of Europe tomorrow, Friday, October 21, 2022 due to air traffic controllers in Italy planning to go on strike, as airlines have already proactively canceled hundreds of flights. Travel Alert October 21 2022: Air Traffic Controllers Strike in Italy. This notice is...
