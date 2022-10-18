ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Paylor: The Human Joystick

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

South Carolina pivoted their focus to wide receiver Jonathon Paylor over the weekend, and the high school junior is an enticing prospect.

The old saying speed kills get's more applicable every day. College programs are desperate for players can create game-breaking plays with their feet, as it adds many different layers to an offense.

South Carolina has been searching for a wide receiver that can do that. They lost out on in-state target Mazeo Bennett over the weekend; Bennett pledged his services to the red-hot Tennessee Volunteers. While they won't stop recruiting Bennett, they must shift their focus elsewhere.

It took mere hours for fans to begin clamoring for wide receiver Jonathon Paylor. Quarterback commit Dante Reno even got in on the fun, posting a message to social media calling for Paylor to join him in Columbia.

Many are enamored with Paylor's athletic profile and envision him as a dominant threat at the next level. He brings a unique skill set to the table, but what will he look like in college?

Elite Short-Area Quickness

Paylor stands 5-9 and measures 175 lbs. soaking wet. You must make defenders miss to make an impact on the next level at his size because you can't consistently play through contact.

Fortunately, Paylor has some of the best short-area quickness you will find. He has an innate ability to cut on a dime, shifting momentum and reversing the field. Paylor has a remarkable ability to recognize pursuit angles and use leverage to ensure the oncoming defender misses.

His suddenness makes him an instant candidate to see time as a return specialist . His tape is littered with highlight-reel return touchdowns where he weaves through traffic, finding the correct lane and stepping on the gas.

Strong Contact Balance

Football is violent, meaning you will have to face contact at some point. While Paylor isn't throwing defenders into the dirt, he absorbs shots and manages to keep his footing.

Paylor braces for impact in a way that ensures he can roll off his defender, leaving them to take the brunt of the blow. He doesn't lose much steam when a would-be tackler gets close, often gliding around them instead of meeting them at a violent collision.

SEC defensive backs take chances in the open field. They are well-coached and won't miss many big shots, but with strong balance, you can bounce off a few tackles in one-on-one situations for additional yardage.

Ball Of Clay

Paylor hails from Burlington, North Carolina, and while his high school competition is adequate, that's where it stops. He hasn't seen elite competition yet, which means he's been able to coast on his physical gifts.

This is a positive when you consider how talented he is. South Carolina could take him in and mold him into a complete receiver who understands how to manipulate blind spots and come out of his breaks.

He's far from a finished product, and his best playing days are in front of him. Paylor, the athlete, is an enticing prospect, but Paylor, the potential wide receiver, is why schools are jumping at the bit to land his services.

Gamecock Digest

