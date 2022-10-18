ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

100+ Years at Laguna Playhouse

By Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dj3cN_0ideFCBL00

1920: Oct. 22

The Laguna Playhouse is founded. Plays are performed in private homes.

1922: Aug. 11

The first full production, “Suppressed Desires” by Susan Glaspell, is presented in an old vulcanizing shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZP6T_0ideFCBL00
Photographs Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

1924

The Playhouse, built at a cost of $5,000, opens at 319 Ocean Ave. and serves as the home of The Laguna Playhouse through 1969.

1942

The Playhouse closes for the first time to temporarily house USO soldiers during WWII.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PY7XM_0ideFCBL00

1950s & 1960s

The Playhouse is rented for many summers to independent producers of summer stock, featuring stars such as Nanette Fabray and Roddy MacDowell, and future stars such as Barbara Eden and Marlo Thomas. Bette Davis and Barry Sullivan perform in a one-night fundraiser for Laguna Playhouse (1960).

1964-65

The first season of South Coast Repertory is presented at The Laguna Playhouse.

1965

A young Harrison Ford appears in Stephen Vincent Benet’s “John Brown’s Body.”

1969: September

The Moulton Theatre opens at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, its current location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy7qi_0ideFCBL00

1987-1988

The production of “Quilters” wins the Regional American Association of Community Theatre Finals, directed by Laguna Beach’s own Teri Ralston.

1998

After a smash-hit run and revival, the Playhouse’s West Coast premiere production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” transfers to a commercial run in Los Angeles.

1999

The Playhouse’s critically acclaimed production of “The Last Session” transfers to a commercial run in Los Angeles.

2000

The Playhouse produces Julie Harris’ “The Belle of Amherst” and tours it nationally to 18 cities.

2002

The Playhouse is the first professional resident theater licensed to produce the Tony Award-winning play “Copenhagen,” and tours it nationally to 24 cities.

2006

The production of “Constant Star” wins five prestigious NAACP Theatre Awards.

2014

First annual Lythgoe Family Panto, “A Snow White Christmas,” is presented.

2015

World premiere of Gretchen Cryer in “I’m Still Getting My Act Together,” produced by Jon Cryer

2016

Rita Rudner and Charles Shaughnessy star in the U.S. premiere of “Act 3.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxys5_0ideFCBL00

2018

Melanie Griffith stars in “The Graduate.”

2020

The Playhouse closes its doors for the first time since WWII because of COVID-19, halting a box office record-breaking run of “Barefoot in the Park” starring Rita Rudner.

2021

The Playhouse returns to live theater after a 19-month break with a revival of “Sh-Boom: Life Could Be a Dream.”

Read more from our Arts Preview 2022 feature!

The post 100+ Years at Laguna Playhouse appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localemagazine.com

We Can’t Stay Quiet! There’s an Exclusive Speakeasy Party in Laguna Beach Happening This December

The Drake After Dark Will Be a Celebration to Remember on Dec. 1. If you are looking for a memorable night out in Orange County, get your tickets to a top-secret event happening this holiday season in Laguna Beach. The city’s iconic restaurant, The Drake, is hosting an unforgettable evening for a good cause with live music, the finest food and an open bar—but keep it hush-hush because it’s a speakeasy theme.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
surfcityusa.com

Huntington Beach Has 78 Parks - These are the 10 Best

A little-known secret: Surf City USA® is home to 78 public parks, totaling 765 acres of parkland and almost 200 playgrounds. These ten parks are perfect for every type of visitor, whether you're venturing out onto a new walking path or you're just looking for a quiet spot to spend a lunch break.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend

List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store

SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
SANTA ANA, CA
Ocean Earth Green

Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, California

Just past sunrise, the water was extremely cold. It was going to be a sunny day and conditions for visibility were reported to be good. Waves less than 2', minimal to no wind and the tide differences were small. I couldn't wait to get below the surface ! Today's freedive was going to be at the beautiful and secluded Goff Island Reef of Laguna Beach, California. Mostly an area frequented by guests at the nearby luxurious Montage Resort along with locals. Surprisingly, it's not an area commonly known for snorkeling or diving even though the underwater environment here is amazingly beautiful and filled with many species of thriving fish.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m. Important Information About the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

6 Fall Cocktails We Love in Newport Beach

Apple, cinnamon, pumpkin spice and everything nice—fall is in the air, and Newport Beach’s best restaurants are stirring up seasonal sips you’re going to love! From toasty hot toddies to refreshing apple fritter fizzes, we’ve rounded up six fall cocktails that’ll warm you up from the inside out. Here’s what we’re sipping on this season!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
57
Followers
43
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy