Albany, GA

Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN Business
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Albany Herald

Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur

In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Sunbelt Ag Expo brings huge crowd to Moultrie over three days

The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the conclusion of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but the three-day farm show brought a huge crowd to southwest Georgia, both from close to home and other states and countries. Exhibitors said the crowd seemed to be similar in size to 2021 numbers after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. The Expo highlighted some of the latest farm technology, including and also featured hunting and fishing exhibits and field demonstrations of tractors and equipment.
MOULTRIE, GA
Albany Herald

Winners announced in Albany Museum of Art essay contest

ALBANY — Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” competition at the Albany Museum of Art. Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia deer hunters take to the woods

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man

ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Police ask for public's help in locating suspects

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a home invasion at the 1400 block of S. Jefferson St. Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, and Shelton Renard Jones, also 48, both have last...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20

LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
LEESBURG, GA
Albany Herald

Prep Football Round Up: Sherwood wins region title, Worth County wins big

VIDALIA, Ga. - Sherwood Christian's offense piled up 614 yards of offense, led by Easton Enfinger who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 23 carries Friday night and the Eagles claimed the region championship by beating previously unbeaten Vidalia Heritage 58-54. Quarterback Tripp Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Carter caught three of those touchdown passes along with one more for 123 yards. Hudson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. William Price caught four passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.
VIDALIA, GA
Albany Herald

Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes

ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
THOMASVILLE, GA

