Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group

Albany City Commission to vote on $1.3 million employee pay package on Tuesday
ALBANY — City employees are wishing for a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, as the Albany City Commission is looking to reward workers for their loyalty through tough times and to give a bigger bump to those in hard-to-fill positions and on the bottom end of the pay scale.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur
In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
PHOTOS: Sunbelt Ag Expo brings huge crowd to Moultrie over three days
The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the conclusion of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but the three-day farm show brought a huge crowd to southwest Georgia, both from close to home and other states and countries. Exhibitors said the crowd seemed to be similar in size to 2021 numbers after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. The Expo highlighted some of the latest farm technology, including and also featured hunting and fishing exhibits and field demonstrations of tractors and equipment.
Winners announced in Albany Museum of Art essay contest
ALBANY — Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” competition at the Albany Museum of Art. Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the...
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The public safety department did not disclose the grounds for termination.
Georgia deer hunters take to the woods
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
Virginia mother arrested, charged in child's death after 4-year-old ate THC gummies, police say
A Virginia mother is facing felony murder and child neglect charges in the accidental death of her 4-year-old son after, according to authorities, doctors found a high level of THC in the child. Authorities believe the child ingested "a large amount" of THC gummies, according to a news release from...
PHOTOS: Albany State University Homecoming football game vs Benedict College
On October 15, Albany State University Golden Rams played the Homecoming football game against Benedict College. The game ended in a 20-24 loss for the Golden Rams. This coming Saturday, October 22, they will travel to Savannah for a game against Savannah State University.
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Police ask for public's help in locating suspects
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a home invasion at the 1400 block of S. Jefferson St. Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, and Shelton Renard Jones, also 48, both have last...
Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20
LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
Prep Football Round Up: Sherwood wins region title, Worth County wins big
VIDALIA, Ga. - Sherwood Christian's offense piled up 614 yards of offense, led by Easton Enfinger who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 23 carries Friday night and the Eagles claimed the region championship by beating previously unbeaten Vidalia Heritage 58-54. Quarterback Tripp Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Carter caught three of those touchdown passes along with one more for 123 yards. Hudson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. William Price caught four passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.
Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes
ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
