Amouranth Says Her 'Abusive' Husband Is Getting Help & Their Live Fight Changed Everything

OnlyFans and Twitch star Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has finally updated her fans on the situation with her recently-revealed husband, and things are looking up for the famous creator.

Siragusa shocked the internet earlier this week when she revealed that not only was she married, but she allegedly has an abusive husband who controls her finances and most aspects of her life. The whole thing spilled out into the open when she answered a call during a stream and he yelled at her.

Siragusa went back on Twitch Monday to film a live stream and updated her 5.9 million followers about what's happened since that revelation.

"It's been a wild ride," she says in the new stream. She then informs fans that her husband is now seeking help, she's getting legal advice and she's officially regained control over all her accounts.

"As of today, though, I have access to all my accounts and finances again. He's not here. He's getting help, and I'm seeking legal and emotional council," she confirmed on the live stream.

It's unclear if that means they're getting divorced.

"I think that when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an a**hole he is," Siragusa said.

\u201cAmouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counsel



She has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again.\u201d — Jake Lucky (@Jake Lucky) 1666069260

"That was actually the first time that he ever heard himself on a recording because, as I told you guys before previously when I recorded him, he would refuse to listen," Siragusa added.

Her dogs could be seen happily running around in the background, and she told her followers, "as you can see, doggos are safe. The big one's outside."

She also thanked people for the support she's received since going public about her marriage.

"I apologize because I know that was hard to watch for people. I didn't really know what else to do 'cause he was treating to tweet sh*t. Sorry if I triggered anybody with past abuse," Siragusa said. "I've had a lot of people reach out, offering to help with legal help and places to stay etc. I really appreciate extra thank you."

However, not everyone had good intentions. Siragusa shared that "some people seem to be using this situation for personal gain and clout," including her former cameraman.

She accused her former cameraman of "escalating matters" and making things more "explosive" by withholding information and calling police and security when Siragusa explicitly asked him not to.

"It's been rough," Siragusa continued. "It's just going to be really messy, I fear, but you know the alternative; keeping it hidden was messy too, so I guess choose your mess."

During her earlier live stream over the weekend, Siragusa picked up a phone call from her husband and gave viewers a glimpse of how he yells at her.

A crying Siragusa could be heard asking her husband, "Why did you say you were going to kill my dogs?"

She then went on to inform her followers that her husband had all control over her accounts and finances and threatened to take all of it away from her if she didn't cooperate with him.

"The therapist even told him that it's a form of physiological abuse and that I'm basically living in a fancy prison," Siragusa told her fans on the emotional livestream.

She hasn't revealed the identity of her husband at this point.