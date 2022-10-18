ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Amouranth Says Her 'Abusive' Husband Is Getting Help & Their Live Fight Changed Everything

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qymqk_0ideEMty00

OnlyFans and Twitch star Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has finally updated her fans on the situation with her recently-revealed husband, and things are looking up for the famous creator.

Siragusa shocked the internet earlier this week when she revealed that not only was she married, but she allegedly has an abusive husband who controls her finances and most aspects of her life. The whole thing spilled out into the open when she answered a call during a stream and he yelled at her.

Siragusa went back on Twitch Monday to film a live stream and updated her 5.9 million followers about what's happened since that revelation.

"It's been a wild ride," she says in the new stream. She then informs fans that her husband is now seeking help, she's getting legal advice and she's officially regained control over all her accounts.

"As of today, though, I have access to all my accounts and finances again. He's not here. He's getting help, and I'm seeking legal and emotional council," she confirmed on the live stream.

It's unclear if that means they're getting divorced.

"I think that when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an a**hole he is," Siragusa said.

\u201cAmouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counsel\n\nShe has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again.\u201d

— Jake Lucky (@Jake Lucky) 1666069260

"That was actually the first time that he ever heard himself on a recording because, as I told you guys before previously when I recorded him, he would refuse to listen," Siragusa added.

Her dogs could be seen happily running around in the background, and she told her followers, "as you can see, doggos are safe. The big one's outside."

She also thanked people for the support she's received since going public about her marriage.

"I apologize because I know that was hard to watch for people. I didn't really know what else to do 'cause he was treating to tweet sh*t. Sorry if I triggered anybody with past abuse," Siragusa said. "I've had a lot of people reach out, offering to help with legal help and places to stay etc. I really appreciate extra thank you."

However, not everyone had good intentions. Siragusa shared that "some people seem to be using this situation for personal gain and clout," including her former cameraman.

She accused her former cameraman of "escalating matters" and making things more "explosive" by withholding information and calling police and security when Siragusa explicitly asked him not to.

"It's been rough," Siragusa continued. "It's just going to be really messy, I fear, but you know the alternative; keeping it hidden was messy too, so I guess choose your mess."

During her earlier live stream over the weekend, Siragusa picked up a phone call from her husband and gave viewers a glimpse of how he yells at her.

A crying Siragusa could be heard asking her husband, "Why did you say you were going to kill my dogs?"

She then went on to inform her followers that her husband had all control over her accounts and finances and threatened to take all of it away from her if she didn't cooperate with him.

"The therapist even told him that it's a form of physiological abuse and that I'm basically living in a fancy prison," Siragusa told her fans on the emotional livestream.

She hasn't revealed the identity of her husband at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (GUEST COLUMN)

On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native. This comes four months after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences sent Littlefeather an apology for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, when she stepped in for Marlon Brando and declined the award because of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. And it comes mere weeks after Littlefeather’s death. For the controversial...
ARIZONA STATE
Narcity USA

I Tried Bumble BFF In Florida & It's Just As Difficult As Online Dating (PHOTOS)

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Adulting gives friendships a whole new meaning. From balancing schedules and working from home, it's become way more complicated for people to meet organically and form relationships, so some turn to online apps, like Bumble BFF.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

5 Spooky TV Shows You Can Watch This Halloween If True Tales Like 'Dahmer' Give You Chills

Spooky season is here and while there’s nothing like a scary Halloween TV marathon, it’s always a little creepier when you know the stories are based on reality. Many of the scariest stories are (loosely) based on real events, and there are plenty of great adaptations that you can check out if you want that added thrill this Halloween 2022. They may not be fully true, but they're still thrilling!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Narcity USA

Jana Kramer Says Her Ex Cheated With 13 Women & She 'Shattered' So Much When She Found Out

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer says she took a bat to her ex-husband Mike Caussin's belongings after finding out that he cheated on her with more than 13 women. In an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk that aired on Wednesday, the former One Tree Hill actress reveals she "went real crazy for a minute" after she found out, and she "shattered so many things in my house."
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy