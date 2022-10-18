ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025

After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
WOODBURY, MN
mynortheaster.com

“Please, just resign”

The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Theft complaint, 11:59 a.m., 425 East Pine St. Theft complaint, 8:36 a.m., 302 South Main St. Fraud complaint, 9:50 a.m., 1457 Wildcat Court #312. Ordinance violation, 1:34 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Ordinance violation, 2:26 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Vehicle accident, 6:06 p.m., South Main Street and East Cascade Avenue. Disturbance,...
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 2 serious crashes on I-35W in NE Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes - at least one of them fatal - have closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle - a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. No further details have been released.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.Updates as of 7:50am:MnDOT reports that there are now three lanes of moving traffic, with no backups being reported.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.Areas north of Hennepin Ave. should be re-opening shortly.Details are limited, so check back as this story develops.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard

Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Kia, Hundayi stolen in Brooklyn Center; 5 juveniles arrested

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two vehicles – a Kia and a Hyundai – were stolen in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, police said. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers took a report of a stolen Kia Soul from an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. At the same time, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia was seen at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy