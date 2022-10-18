Read full article on original website
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
CNET
Apple Decreasing Production for iPhone 14 Plus, Report Says
Apple is cutting back production on the iPhone 14 Plus due to low sales, according to a Tuesday report by The Information. The tech giant debuted the phone during its Far Out event in September, along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Officially released...
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health's $1.6B Q3
Elevance Health took in $1.6 billion in net income for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the rest of the year, according to the company's earnings report published Oct. 19. "Broad based momentum across Elevance Health continued in the third quarter, driven by the focused execution of...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone 14 Plus production amid concerns of weak demand
It's looking increasingly likely that Apple may have made a mistake ditching the "mini" iPhone in favor of the larger, iPhone 14 Plus.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
daystech.org
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
New York Post
Still save on Apple Watch Series 8 after Amazon October Prime Day
What time is it? If you’re reading this, it’s time to get a watch. Even after October Prime Day, dubbed Amazon Early Access, has ended, Amazon continues to offer phenomenal deals on Apple products, including a $50 dollar price cut on this Apple Watch Series 8. Amazon’s offering...
ZDNet
Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra size comparison
The Apple Watch Ultra is one large wearable that doesn't really look good on tiny wrists, no two ways about that. The rugged Apple wearable is not only its largest so far, but a notable gargantuan among the competition as well, standing out with its imposing footprint. But how does...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
cracked.com
Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days
This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25%
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25 percent "over the last couple of years," according to president and COO Dirk McMahon. Mr. McMahon told investors on a third quarter earnings call Oct. 14 that the network expansion includes complementary behavioral clinical practices that are owned and operated by Optum.
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch SE (2022): Which one is right for you?
The biggest differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE (2022), to help you decide which one to buy. Here's how they compare in price, design, features and battery life.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
9to5Mac
Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more
Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth in the headlines: 6 recent developments
From its completed acquisition of Change Healthcare to unveiling its third quarter earnings, here are six headlines about UnitedHealth that Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. 1. UnitedHealth Group completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare Oct. 3, which merges its Optum arm with the healthcare data and analytics company. A Washington, D.C., federal judge in September cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with the $7.8 billion acquisition that had been highly scrutinized by the federal government.
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
beckerspayer.com
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Vivio partner on specialty drugs for health plans, employers
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., has picked up another partner to help it enter the specialty drug market. Cost Plus said Oct. 18 it's now collaborating with Vivio, a San Leandro, Calif.-based specialty drug management platform that markets itself as a PBM alternative. Vivio's clinicians and researchers...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare names CEO of California market
UnitedHealthcare has named Steve Cain as CEO of its California market. "I'm both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to become the CEO for the California market for UnitedHealthcare," Mr. Cain wrote Oct. 19 on LinkedIn. "We have an amazing team and I look forward to continuing our mission of helping Californian's live a healthier life!"
