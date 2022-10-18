Read full article on original website
Related
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?
Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Walmart Announces Changes For The Holiday Season
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
iheart.com
Stores that will be OPEN and CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year
It seems like Black Friday is quickly becoming a thing of the past with the pre-pre-pre Black Friday sales! And - it also seems like the shift to open lots on stores ON Thanksgiving is also starting to fade. Personally, I'm okay with either. Lots of people are quite vocal about how wrong it is to open on Thanksgiving, yet I've heard from many employees that they don't mind working the holiday, in fact, they often get paid time and a half or more! Well...anyway...here's a list of a few of the stores that will be OPEN this year on the day of the Turkey:
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
I used to work at JCPenney – there’s a secret room in stores that most employees don’t know about
YOU might think you know your favorite store's layout by heart, but guess again. According to a man who used to work at a major American retailer, some stores have major secrets hiding in plain sight. Indiana-based TikTok user Han was strolling through his local JCPenney when he remembered a...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
USPS Suspends Service After This Date
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
I’m a retail expert – the hidden way Walmart is using your picture to warn other stores if you steal from self-checkout
WALMART'S self-checkout aisle is not as unprotected as it seems, using cameras to keep track of customer activity. According to a retail theft expert, Walmart has protection systems in place in order to curb the amount of theft that goes on at the stores. Jeremiah Korn, an Asset Protection Investigator...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items
From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Fox Business
New York, NY
8K+
Followers
587
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0