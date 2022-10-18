Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Why Everyone Needs an Estate Plan
Editor's Note: This story comes from Wealthramp. Death is not something we really want to think about. However, if something unexpected happens, you want to ensure that those you leave behind are taken care of and that your assets and expenses are dealt with accordingly. Estate plans aren’t just for...
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year
How much does it cost to get by in retirement? Not a whole lot less than it does before retirement. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend $52,141 a year, on average. That’s according to the latest federal data on consumer spending, which is for 2021.
