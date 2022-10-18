This Charming Illinois Town Is Like A Quick Free Trip To A Quaint English Village

Sometimes it's nice to escape away to places that make you feel like you're in a completely different country. Well, you just might get those vibes while on a stroll through the cute small town of Galena, Illinois.

This place has an old-fashioned charm that could make some say it's like a quick trip to a quaint village in the United Kingdom.

The neighborhood is known for its magical-looking main street full of things to do and the surrounding nature that offers scenic hiking trails. No matter how you want to experience it, this hidden gem is a great stop for a day trip or a quiet getaway from the bustling midwestern cities.

If spending your day inside cozy restaurants that offer an array of cuisines or perusing between boutiques sounds like a great time, then this might be your ideal way to experience Galena.

The area's trees are also known to erupt in colorful fall foliage starting in autumn.

Another fun thing to do is to head out to the surrounding rolling hills with an abundance of outdoor activities to pick from, including an easy trail hike accompanied by goat families.

There's plenty you can pack in an entire day visit. However, some visitors opt to take things slow and experience this charming town over the course of a few days.

If you want to spend more time exploring, there are multiple overnight stays, including picturesque bed and breakfast sites.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.