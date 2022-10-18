Read full article on original website
New Bern's MumFeast happening this weekend
New Bern's month of MumFest activities continue this weekend for MumFeast.
WNCT
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it's racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.
WNCT
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay.
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
Beaufort County schools celebrating Halloween
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools will be holding Halloween-related events at several of its schools next week. The first event will be a Fall Festival from Bath Elementary School on Thursday: Next up is a Chocowinity Primary School event. The Halloween Block Party is happening on October 27: Next up is Eastern Elementary, […]
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
Fish and Farm Festival coming to Aurora this weekend
AURORA, N.C. – Aurora will be hosting a two-day event that honors the jobs and people that make the town so special. The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a two-day event being held in Aurora and incorporates two professions that are a big part of the town and its […]
Person shot by passerby while assaulting Lenoir County deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
Kinston police arrest, charge suspects after investigation
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced arrests after a two-week investigation following complaints from citizens about drug activity. On Oct. 20, C-Squad Officers concluded a two-week-long investigation into gang activity, illegal weapons possession and drug sales. Officers, with the assistance of the Investigations Division and the department’s SWAT Team, executed a search […]
Washington police say 16-year-old recovering after being shot in leg
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old is recovering after Washington police said he was shot in the leg on Thursday. Police responded to the 700 block of North Market Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a call of a shooting. They found the teen, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was transported […]
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
Jacksonville man sentenced for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday after he pled guilty on drug-related charges. Steven Rolle, aka “Bank Rolle,” was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020, through January 2021. On June 8, Rolle pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking. According to […]
