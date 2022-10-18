Read full article on original website
Hard Times
5d ago
Seniors like myself need to have Medicare part A and part B Medicare advantage is not affiliated with Medicare its insurance you buy separately and as this article shows most are fraudulent.
FBI warns of potential fraud related to student loan forgiveness
(BCN) — The San Francisco FBI office said Friday the public should look out for scammers attempting to defraud individuals seeking federal loan forgiveness. With new government aid programs, scammers will see this as an opportunity to defraud new victims, according to Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp. Scammers and fraudsters may say that […]
beckerspayer.com
How AHIP wants to improve demographic data: 5 things to know
In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Management and Budget Office Director Shalanda Young, AHIP explained its vision for how demographic data can be improved and standardized across the healthcare system. Five things to know about the association's recommendations for improving demographic data:. Current challenges with demographic data...
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions names chief medical officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Donna Milavetz, MD, as chief medical officer. She will lead clinical strategy and policy, program design and quality outcomes across the organization, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates the BCBS affiliates in Idaho, Oregon, Utah...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
beckerspayer.com
The location and care expansion of Kaiser Permanente with Gracelyn McDermott
Gracelyn McDermott is the vice president of marketing, sales and business development at Oakland, Cali.-based Kaiser Permanente. Ms. McDermott will serve on the panel "Top Priorities for Payer Executives Today" at Becker's Payer Issues Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-8 in Chicago.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association backs digital musculoskeletal care startup
Blue Venture Fund, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm, is investing millions in digital musculoskeletal care startup Limber Health. The fund, along with firm Glenview Capital, led an $11 million series A investment in the startup, according to a news release published Oct. 20. As part of...
beckerspayer.com
Payers prep for the great 2023 shuffle from Medicaid to ACA coverage
The nation's uninsured rate is at a record low thanks in part to continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. But with the federal public health emergency expected to come to a close in 2023, payers are prepping for a major disenrollment of beneficiaries nationwide. "Looking to 2023 and given the...
beckerspayer.com
Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates
From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
