Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
U.S. sets new record for migrant border crossings
Migrant border crossings in the 2022 fiscal year topped 2.76 million, breaking the previous record, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. Why it matters: The sharp increase in border crossings comes as the Biden administration has faced challenges in trying to formalize its own border policy. Details: The...
Texas state trooper criticized for response to Uvalde shooting has been fired
A Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde shooting earlier this year has been fired, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, is the third officer with ties to the botched response by police to the Uvalde school shooting who has been fired.
Where slavery is on the ballot this November
This midterm elections, voters in five states will decide whether to remove from state constitutions language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. The big picture: Over 150 years after the U.S. abolished slavery, nearly 20 state constitutions still allow forced labor as punishment for certain crimes. Context: Across...
High-profile Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to years-long prison terms
Multiple Jan. 6 rioters, including one who assaulted a police officer while armed and another who scaled a wall, were sentenced to several years in prison Friday. Driving the news: Mark Mazza, an Indiana man who brought two guns to the insurrection, was sentenced to five years in prison, while Alan Byerly of Pennsylvania was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for assaulting a photojournalist and attacking police officers while armed with a stun gun.
DeSantis agrees to release records related to migrant flights by December
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) agreed this week to provide records related to the flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. by Dec. 1, Politico reports. Why it matters: DeSantis has faced scrutiny for transporting migrants last month. A Florida open-government group filed a lawsuit earlier this month in an attempt to get DeSantis to publicly release records about the flights.
Ex-UCLA student sentenced to 3.5 years in prison over Capitol riot
A former UCLA student was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Wednesday over his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot. The big picture: Christian Secor, a self-described fascist who was still enrolled at the college at the time, was among a group of rioters forcing their way through a doorway into the Capitol that was blocked by police officers, according to the Department of Justice.
Down-ballot alarms drive national attention to local races
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is getting involved in secretary of state races for the first time in the group's history, worried about politicization and the integrity of future results if election-deniers are elected in key states. Driving the news: The group is spending $1 million on digital campaigning,...
Thousands of Floridians are affected by long COVID
Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data. Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%), Axios' Tina Reed writes.
Major Hurricane Roslyn approaches Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Roslyn strengthened to a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it approached Mexico's Pacific coast, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning of potentially damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding. Back in October 1997, Hurricane Pauline struck Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm, leaving more than 200 dead. bur-mdl/st/bbk/dw
