Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Elect Weiser to finish AG work

Crime — specifically car thefts — continually comes up in Colorado’s attorney general race, particularly from the Republican side. Democratic incumbent state Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, field the question, how would you reduce crime?. But...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly

Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette to host forums on alcohol, 'magic mushroom' ballot measures

Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms." The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women

Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit

Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Climate groups urge Colorado to ‘correct course’ on emissions progress

Environmental groups on Thursday reiterated their longstanding calls for Colorado to “go further, faster” to combat climate change, as state officials promised to develop an updated plan for emissions reductions. In a letter to members of the Air Quality Control Commission, representatives of a dozen major conservation and climate-action groups wrote that time is running […] The post Climate groups urge Colorado to ‘correct course’ on emissions progress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need

As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
COLORADO STATE

