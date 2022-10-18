Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Elect Weiser to finish AG work
Crime — specifically car thefts — continually comes up in Colorado’s attorney general race, particularly from the Republican side. Democratic incumbent state Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, field the question, how would you reduce crime?. But...
realvail.com
Solomon lands on Colorado’s long list of election conspiracy candidates on Nov. 8
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
coloradopols.com
“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly
Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette to host forums on alcohol, 'magic mushroom' ballot measures
Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms." The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use...
Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right
(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Pay heed to school board races sneaking extremism into classrooms
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
coloradopolitics.com
Outside spending blunts fundraising advantage by Colorado Senate candidates, reports show
While outside groups are pouring millions into the seven races that will determine control of the Colorado state Senate, candidates are also beating the bushes for money, but any advantage they accrue is potentially blunted by spending they have no control over. Recent campaign finance reports show that, in races...
coloradopolitics.com
ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women
Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. The analysis, which delved into voter registrations between May and September of this year, shows women, especially Democrats, are outpacing registrations by men...
coloradopolitics.com
TRAIL MIX | Is Colorado's habit of splitting the ticket a relic of its political past?
Colorado used to have a deserved reputation as a ticket-splitting state. Over the last 50 years, in the 18 elections when the state's electorate has had the chance to vote for one party for president or governor and the other party for the U.S. Senate, Colorado voters have taken it on six occasions, one-third of the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration for avian flu
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to assist the state in responding to the avian flu, extending the state of disaster emergency. The avian flu, also known as the bird flu or the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is a disease that spreads rapidly among birds with a mortality rate of over 90%. The disease wiped out 65% of Colorado's egg-laying chickens as of August.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis pledges to improve school safety at state summit
Gov. Jared Polis vowed to improve students’ mental and physical safety in classrooms while speaking at Colorado’s annual School Safety Summit on Thursday. Colorado is no stranger to school tragedies, from the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, to the STEM School Highlands Ranch mass shooting in 2019, to the string of shootings outside of Aurora high schools this time last year. Now, Polis said it’s time for the state to step up its response.
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
Climate groups urge Colorado to ‘correct course’ on emissions progress
Environmental groups on Thursday reiterated their longstanding calls for Colorado to “go further, faster” to combat climate change, as state officials promised to develop an updated plan for emissions reductions. In a letter to members of the Air Quality Control Commission, representatives of a dozen major conservation and climate-action groups wrote that time is running […] The post Climate groups urge Colorado to ‘correct course’ on emissions progress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need
As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
coloradopolitics.com
Griswold appoints election supervisor for Elbert County after clerk copied election hard drives
Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year. In January, Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder admitted that he made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Satirical Ads Depict ‘Billionaires’ Who Support a Tax Cut Proposal on Colorado’s Ballot
“Cut roads! I literally look down on you and your roads,” says a woman as she steps into a private jet, depicted in an online advertisement against Proposition 121, a ballot measure that would lower Colorado’s single-rate income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%, threatening funding for health care, education, human services, and … roads.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
cpr.org
Frustrated with their utilities, some Coloradans want the state to change its rules so communities can buy their own electricity
To lower utility bills and slow climate change, Colorado regulators are looking to a strategy that worked for California and other states but has lost some luster in recent years. The concept would allow Colorado counties, cities and towns to band together to buy electricity directly from wholesale suppliers, which...
