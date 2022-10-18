ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After weeks of delays, the standoff over a new tax rate in Brazos County is over. The rate officially defaulted to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.42 on Friday. On Thursday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court held its final attempt to vote on...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
BRYAN, TX
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Department made a trip down to Corpus Christi to take part in the Texas Rescue Competition at the USS Lexington. The competition tested teams on their abilities to provide patient assessment, care and rescue/rigging capabilities. The team had multiple wins. Bryan Fire competes in Texas...
BRYAN, TX
Fire danger remains steady as fall approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the summer heat is going away as fall approaches, Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain how fire danger isn’t. The Texas A&M Forest Service said in 2022, they’ve seen the most Texas wildfire activity in the last decade. As October is ‘Fire Prevention Month’, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that along with local fire departments, they have responded to almost 11,000 wildfires across Texas.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Run fast, save lives overseas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VOOM Foundation was born from the vision of Dr. Vincent Ohaju, Chief of Surgery & Medical Director for Trauma Services at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. Originally from the town of Ihitte, in South Eastern Nigeria, Dr. Ohaju had personally witnessed the effects of inadequate available medical care on friends and family. His father, Vincent Obioma Ohaju passed away in 1983 at the age of 56 due to complications from pulmonary aspiration. A simple procedure such as bronchoscopy readily available in even the smallest hospital in the United States could have prevented his demise.
BRYAN, TX
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan resident and Veteran celebrates 103rd Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A long-time Bryan resident received a surprise party, celebrating his 103rd Birthday. Joe Ferreri was surprised by his family and friends who had gathered at the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Along with the party, came multiple declarations from local, state and national leaders. This included...
BRYAN, TX
Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
BRYAN, TX
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

