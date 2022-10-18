Read full article on original website
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
WJAC TV
'Through the roof:' local municipality responds to diesel fuel shortage, price increases
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "Right now, the price is not stopping. It's just going up. When is it truly going to end?" That's what East Taylor Township Supervisor Rickey Price told 6 News as he filled up one of his township vehicles with diesel fuel. "Our income is...
Repair work on Route 53 to cause a one-day detour in Philipsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 in Philipsburg will be closed for a day bringing a temporary traffic detour. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted area drivers of the closure that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working to fill potholes and make […]
WJAC TV
DA: 'Urgent domestic situation' affects two Cambria County neighborhoods miles apart
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two neighborhoods in Cambria County miles apart from each other were filled with police officers and first responders Wednesday night. As police are still trying to piece together what happened, authorities conformed to 6 News that they are both connected to the same incident.
$2.5k worth of copper stolen from train tunnel in Clearfield, investigation underway
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after they were told $2,500 worth of copper wire was stolen from the RJ Corman Train Tunnel in Clearfield. According to state police, an unknown suspect(s) stole 1600 feet of copper wire that was at the tunnel, which is located along Shawville Croft Highway […]
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Storm sewer upgrade work to begin in Altoona neighborhood
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding. The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th […]
Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
Detour planned for week-long roadwork in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a week-long closure which will bring detours to Route 3021 (Henrys Road). The roadwork will begin on Monday, Oct. 31st along Henrys Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County. PennDOT crews will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 […]
wccsradio.com
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
WJAC TV
Blair County woman volunteers with American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Ian
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The American Red Cross has been supporting the victims of Hurricane Ian since the category 4 storm made landfall, leaving destruction behind in Florida and surrounding states just a few weeks ago. A Blair county American Red Cross volunteer, Cathy Keefe, has traveled to Florida...
Cambria County woman charged for alleged assault with a skillet lid
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman. On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey […]
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured After Car Crashes into House in Jefferson County
MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was rushed to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Wednesday. Around 7:48 a.m. on October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2007 Subaru...
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
