Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mix of sun, clouds and rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy conditions are back — and they’re expected to stick around
Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. There are more clouds and a few showers for windward and mauka areas, especially for the western half of the state, thanks to a weak disturbance drifting westward over the islands. Drier conditions should ease in by late Saturday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. What the Tech: Siri can also act as a receptionist. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jamey Tucker shows us how Siri can help...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Surface trough to move back toward west end of state, bringing wet weather
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later Thursday morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu
Britt Young explains how we can keep ourselves under control while watching our children's games and activities. She explains how to moderate our OWN behavior. From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Shooting Stars
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. Hawaii News Now - Weather - Radar. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
October is National Seafood Month
Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forget Shark Week. It’s ‘Sharktober’ and researchers are tracking the predators in Hawaii waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, expect high surf across Hawaiian waters ― and don’t be surprised to see an increase in shark sightings. Kauai-based marine biologist Terry Lilley has spent decades researching Hawaii’s ocean life and typically refers to this time of year as “Shark-tober.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
With water line issues nearly fixed, officials set new date for kicking off Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Hill joint task force says it expects to begin removing 1 million gallons of fuel from the facility’s pipelines on Tuesday now that the Navy’s major water main breaks are fixed. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, says the major...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island
Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year. What the Tech: Digital decorations will take your Halloween display to the next level. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The good news: It's relatively simple. Stadium standoff continued as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor, officials underscore importance of water infrastructure amid Navy water woes
Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
hawaiinewsnow.com
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii. Non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The dream for 2,500 homes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying
Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN kicks off series to explore Hawaii-Philippines relationship
Felipe Esparza is the winner of NBC's "Last Comic Standing" and has been on "Superstore." He'll be performing at the Blue Note on Friday and Saturday. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The general election is little over two...
Comments / 0