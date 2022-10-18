ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mix of sun, clouds and rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy conditions are back — and they’re expected to stick around

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. There are more clouds and a few showers for windward and mauka areas, especially for the western half of the state, thanks to a weak disturbance drifting westward over the islands. Drier conditions should ease in by late Saturday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Surface trough to move back toward west end of state, bringing wet weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later Thursday morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Shooting Stars

Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. Hawaii News Now - Weather - Radar. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

October is National Seafood Month

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings

The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui school takes strong stance against bullying

Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN kicks off series to explore Hawaii-Philippines relationship

Felipe Esparza is the winner of NBC's "Last Comic Standing" and has been on "Superstore." He'll be performing at the Blue Note on Friday and Saturday. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The general election is little over two...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy