A Storm Lake woman was arrested near a local school for operating a vehicle under the influence with children present. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and members of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the Storm Lake Elementary School at 1810 Hyland Drive at approximately 7:40 this (Fri) morning on a report that an adult female driver was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle in the student drop-off lane. Upon arrival, police found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jushmine Hainrick, slumped over and unresponsive. Officers manually unlocked the vehicle from the outside to check on her welfare, and detected signs of alcohol impairment. Hainrick allegedly transported and dropped off two young children just prior to the incident. The children were found to be unharmed.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO