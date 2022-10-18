Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for no contact violation
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of East First Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Near School for Driving While Intoxicated
A Storm Lake woman was arrested near a local school for operating a vehicle under the influence with children present. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and members of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the Storm Lake Elementary School at 1810 Hyland Drive at approximately 7:40 this (Fri) morning on a report that an adult female driver was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle in the student drop-off lane. Upon arrival, police found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jushmine Hainrick, slumped over and unresponsive. Officers manually unlocked the vehicle from the outside to check on her welfare, and detected signs of alcohol impairment. Hainrick allegedly transported and dropped off two young children just prior to the incident. The children were found to be unharmed.
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
nwestiowa.com
Casino employee arrested for his conduct
LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull
HULL—A 56-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Danny Jay Meerdink stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Ford Freestar van for a faulty license plate light on Main Street near the Second Street intersection in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Teen jailed for driving violations, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on charges of driving while her license was denied or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; reckless driving; second-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product; and possession of contraband in correctional institution. The arrest...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for throwing gloves at woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old rural George man was cited Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Patrick James Boddie stemmed from him throwing gloves at a woman while he was walking out of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
kicdam.com
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Pierson woman charged for OWI, marijuana
PAULLINA—A 20-year-old Pierson woman was arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, near Paullina on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
Comments / 0