15-year-old arrested after making social media threats against La. High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile of Tallulah, La. was the person who created the social media post.1 teen killed, another injured in St.Roch shooting Tuesday morning
According to officials, the juvenile admitted to creating the post as a joke. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Terrorizing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0