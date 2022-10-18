15-year-old arrested after making social media threats against La. High School, authorities say

MANGHAM, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile of Tallulah, La. was the person who created the social media post.

According to officials, the juvenile admitted to creating the post as a joke. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Terrorizing.

