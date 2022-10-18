ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County commissioner Paul Waldron dies at age 53

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ST. JOHNS — St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron died early Tuesday morning, the commission announced during its Tuesday meeting.

Waldron, 53, was remembered during the Board of County Commissioners meeting with a flower on his chair and by his fellow commissioners.

“Paul did so much for this community that no one knew about,” Commissioner Henry Dean said.

A lifelong resident of St. Johns County, Waldron served as the representative for the County’s southeastern region after being elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint someone to finish the remainder of Waldron’s term which is set to expire in November 2024, the county said in a news release.

Action News Jax told you in July 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that Waldron’s daughter posted to Facebook that her father was critically ill after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We’re all praying for Mr. Waldron. He is really a good man and I feel terrible about his illness,” Dean said of Waldron in 2020.

As commissioner, Waldron served on various committees, including the Northeast Florida Regional Council, the Recreation Advisory Board, and the Tourist Development Council.

Action News Jax is working to confirm Waldron’s cause of death.

