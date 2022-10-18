Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
WVNews
Mining company withdraws sponsorship money after controversy
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian mining company has withdrawn more than $9 million in sponsorship money for the popular sport of netball after top players questioned the contract and also supported an Indigenous player over her concerns about past racist comments by the founder of the company. Hancock Prospecting,...
WVNews
China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader. The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that sets the national agenda for the coming five years.
