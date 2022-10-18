ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Mining company withdraws sponsorship money after controversy

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian mining company has withdrawn more than $9 million in sponsorship money for the popular sport of netball after top players questioned the contract and also supported an Indigenous player over her concerns about past racist comments by the founder of the company. Hancock Prospecting,...
WVNews

China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader. The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that sets the national agenda for the coming five years.

