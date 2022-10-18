Read full article on original website
U.S. Women’s Water Polo Roster Announced For FINA World League Super Final
Team USA will look to secure their eighth straight World League crown in their first tournament since winning gold at the FINA World Championship this summer. Current photo via Jeff Cable/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – October 19 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head...
Shogo Takeda Clocks World-Leading 14:29.92 SCM 1500 Free JPN Record
SCM (25m) Among the record-breaking swims on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships was a new Japanese standard in the men’s 1500m freestyle. Shogo Takeda raced his way to gold in a new lifetime best of 14:29.92. That not only beat the field by over 15 seconds, but it also overtook the previous Japanese national record of 14:30.88 Takeda himself put up at this same meet last year.
2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The second day of the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin is underway. The schedule for this morning is slightly fractured, as the session will start with the slowest heats of the women’s 400 IM and men’s 1500 free. We’ll then move into the ‘A’ flight of today’s events, which consists of the fastest three heats in each event. Once all the ‘A’ flights for each event have concluded, the session will then move directly into the ‘B’ flights.
Peaty & Proud Lead 11-Strong British Roster For Melbourne
British Swimming has released its 11-strong line-up of athletes set to travel to Melbourne, Australia from December 13th to December 18th. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships on the horizon, British Swimming has released its 11-strong line-up of athletes set to travel...
Over $1.1 Million In Guaranteed Prize Money Up For Grabs At 2022 FINA World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The 2022 FINA World Cup series will offer the same scoring format as it did last year, with swimmers earning points that will count towards a prize purse given out both after each meet and at the conclusion of the three-meet series. Swimmers will earn points based...
Matsumoto Slices .10 Off Japanese 200 Free National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Katsuhiro Matsumoto fired off a new national record in the men’s 200m freestyle. Hitting the wall in a time of 1:41.67, Matsumoto easily defeated tonight’s field, which included Hidenari Mano and Temma Watanabe, who finished with the silver and bronze, respectively. Mano posted a silver medal-worthy effort of 1:43.25 while Watanabe rounded out the top 3 in 1:43.85.
Matt Sates Breaks African Record in 400 Free for First World Cup Win of 2022
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Matthew Sates still hasn’t had his breakthrough at a major global championship, but on Friday in Berlin he demonstrated once again that he has the chops to dominate in more minor short course championships. The 19-year old South African won the 3:36.30 in his first final of the 2022 FINA World Cup Series, breaking the South African and African Records.
Dylan Carter Rips 20.77 50 Free, Rewrites T&T National Record from 2012
Dylan Carter broke a 10-year-old Trinidad & Tobago national record with a 20.77 in the men’s 50-meter freestyle on Friday en route to his first World Cup win at the first stop of the series in Berlin. The 26-year-old USC graduate was .32 seconds faster than his previous best...
Noe Ponti Slices .11 off of Swiss National Record In 100 Butterfly
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa’s head-turning performance of 48.58 to win the men’s 100m butterfly in Berlin, runner-up Noe Ponti of Switzerland made some noise of his own. Coming into the wall in a time of 49.38 to...
After Coaching Change, Therapy, Le Clos Rips 6th-Fastest 100 Fly Time Of Career
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) It appears that South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos is back. After a coaching change and some therapy, Le Clos had his best swim in the race in two years on Friday. While competing on day one of the 2022 FINA World...
Race Video of Tomoru Honda’s 1:46.85 200 Fly World Record
SCM (25m) Video starts at approximately 4:15:00. While competing on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda fired off a new World Record in the men’s 200m butterfly. 20-year-old Honda crushed a massive mark of 1:46.85 to obliterate the previous WR...
Italy & Germany Among Nations Headed To Saint-Dizier Meet
SCM (25m) While the 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicks off this weekend in Berlin, several high-profile athletes will be racing in France at the 30th International Meeting of Saint-Dizier. The 3-day meet will be contested in short course meters, with French talent taking on visiting swimmers from the likes...
Siobhan Haughey Rocks 3:56.52 In 400 Free For Hong Kong Record
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) On the heels of having completed several weeks training at altitude in Sierra Nevada, Spain, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong fired off a new national record to begin day 1 finals of the 2022 FINA World Cup in Berlin. Racing in the women’s...
