SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The second day of the FINA World Cup stop in Berlin is underway. The schedule for this morning is slightly fractured, as the session will start with the slowest heats of the women’s 400 IM and men’s 1500 free. We’ll then move into the ‘A’ flight of today’s events, which consists of the fastest three heats in each event. Once all the ‘A’ flights for each event have concluded, the session will then move directly into the ‘B’ flights.

12 HOURS AGO