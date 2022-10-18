All it took was one goal for the Bruins to pull off the win Thursday night, capitalizing on the man advantage and holding strong down the stretch. Redshirt sophomore forward Jose Contell scored the game-winner for UCLA men's soccer (8-4-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12) in the first half of its 1-0 victory over Cal (3-6-4, 1-4-1 Pac-12). At the time, the Bruins were up one man, thanks to a red card on Golden Bear defender Cameron Robie that Contell managed to draw in the 32nd minute.

