Santa Ana, CA

Wichita Eagle

Bay Area loses jobs in September, California gains slow to a crawl

California's Bay Area lost jobs during September, while the state's employment gains slowed to a crawl, a report released on Friday showed, an ominous yellow flag for the once-booming economies in the region and statewide. The unsettling employment report suggests that the job markets in the Bay Area and California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders of multiple real estate organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

North Carolina unemployment rate creeps up to 3.6%

North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for a second straight month in September, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday, flipping incrementally a downward trend over two years during the pandemic recovery. Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.6% compared to 3.5% in August -- when the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wichita Eagle

PODCAST: Oregon Hosting Massive Collection of Elite Recruits vs. UCLA

This game arguably may well be the talk of the week with as much hype as it has been receiving. With that comes a lot of recruits flocking to Eugene this weekend. On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres talks with Ryan Milano to discuss this impressive list of recruits visiting the Ducks this weekend during a radio appearance on Fox Sports Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Live Blog: Follow Indiana’s Matchup Against Rutgers in Real Time

11:30 a.m. – We're about 30 minutes away from kickoff between Indiana and Rutgers at SHI Stadium. Follow along with our live blog and check out our pregame preview stories below. Related stories on Indiana football:. GAME DAY PREDICTION: After a 3-0 start, Indiana football has lost four games...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Men’s Soccer Handles Cal in Yet Another Shutout Effort

All it took was one goal for the Bruins to pull off the win Thursday night, capitalizing on the man advantage and holding strong down the stretch. Redshirt sophomore forward Jose Contell scored the game-winner for UCLA men's soccer (8-4-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12) in the first half of its 1-0 victory over Cal (3-6-4, 1-4-1 Pac-12). At the time, the Bruins were up one man, thanks to a red card on Golden Bear defender Cameron Robie that Contell managed to draw in the 32nd minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA

