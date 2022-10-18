ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘United States of Al’ Producer Mahyad Tousi on Post-Pandemic Directorial Debut ‘Remote,’ Why World Needs to Get Behind “Rallying Cry” of Iranian Protests

By Alex Ritman
 4 days ago
Best known as the producer of United States of Al and a co-founder of creative production houses BoomGen Studios and Starfish Accelerator, Mahyad Tousi has now gone behind the camera for his feature-length directorial debut.

In Remote , co-directed with artist Mika Rottenberg, the multidisciplinary writer and filmmaker has used his keen interest in media and new technologies to help craft a lockdown-inspired movie set in a post-pandemic near future. The colorful, thought-provoking drama follows Unoaku (Okwui Okpokwasili), an expat architect living a solitary existence in a wildly colorful “solar punk” apartment in Kuala Lumpur, where one of her many daily rituals involves watching the online show of a popular South Korean dog-groomer (Joony Kim). Through the show, she soon connects with four other women living alone in apartments around the world, and the five — talking through a social media platform where they each have their own avatars of themselves — discover that they are connected via mysterious portals in their homes.

Commissioned by a variety of museums and art institutions and filmed mostly in Rottenberg’s New York studio, Remote premiered at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. in late September, then came to the Tate Modern in London and recently bowed at the New York Film Festival. In an unlikely setup for a film, it is now set to remain in the permanent collection of at least two modern art museums, although Tousi hopes it’ll also have a life on the film festival circuit.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , he discusses how the questions about connectivity during lockdown inspired him and Rottenberg, why social media has “made a mockery” of how we present ourselves, and, as an Iranian, explains why the current protests in Iran will likely lead to the end of the Islamic Republic and what the world needs to do to get behind the democratic “rallying cry.”

Remote is a pretty unique film and has some very clear lockdown themes. What was the inspiration behind it?

It began with a conversation between Mika and me in the first week of lockdown. We’d get on Zoom and just talk about themes and ideas. We’d discuss being in lockdown and desperately trying to find some sort of everyday routine, plus finding ways to connect with other people, and also try to connect to the world in every way that you can, and looking for these small acts of kindness. But there was also this concept of missing an idea of connection and asking the question, “What is connection?” Technology solves a lot of things but doesn’t solve everything, and the more it solves, the more we realize how much more we need these moments of collective effervescence. There were a lot of these themes, but the story emerged out of a conversation. We sort of landed on certain elements and kept building on it.

One thing that struck me watching Remote was how almost all of your main character Unoaku’s interactions with the world are just these short, awkward messages, and it made me realize, even before lockdown, how technology and social media had impacted the art of conversation.

Certainly, yeah. It’s all perspective. Even before technology, we were puppets of ourselves. Who we present is a puppet, it’s not really who we are, we’re still controlling ourselves to behave a certain way in public. Social media just made a sort of mockery of that, for better or worse. Because we were puppeteers beforehand. And we’ve really leaned into this idea of puppeteering, where you puppeteer your own avatar. And it can recognize your mood and try to enhance it for you. It’s not just making fun of technology, but making fun of humanity and the way we do this dance of communication.

The technology in Remote seems very near-future and has a sort of Black Mirror feel to it. Did you tap into technology that is available now but not yet widely used, or technology being developed, or just use your own imagination?

I think it’s a combination. Obviously, you do a lot of research around what’s coming around the corner and what’s possible, and then you let go of all of that research and we try to imagine. Because what you’re doing is you’re creating metaphors, and you want it to be grounded. The film is a mixture of new and old, because we live in a sci-fi reality right now and yet you still, for example, drink out of a ceramic cup. So it’s this sort of combination of digital and analog. We wanted this to feel real. It’s very easy when you do these kinds of things to go overboard and go really crazy, where everything is digital and there are no traces of the past, but that’s not reality. We didn’t want to be realistic in terms of really nailing on the head. We just wanted it to feel real, but also not real. We wanted it to look different and aesthetically be its own thing.

Unoaku lives in what is described as a “solar punk apartment.” What is one of those?

Solar punk is an aesthetic that I’ve loved for a long time. It’s both a design aesthetic and a story and narrative aesthetic. And also an architectural aesthetic, and this sort of idea of imagining a future of design or architecture, which exists already in some ways, where structures are created with a more symbiotic connection with nature. So for instance buildings that are green on the exterior and have hydroponics farm systems in the middle of them, that’s a solar punk aesthetic. It’s a very exciting way of thinking about the future, so yeah, solar punk was a big influence on the design of that apartment. She has her own garden and plants, and it’s peppered with elements that sort of hint at a future that’s neither dystopian nor utopian, but it has some hints of positivity.

Is this the first feature film for you as a director?

Yeah, it is the first feature film that I’ve directed. I’ve done a lot of other things, but this is the first one to direct, so it’s quite exciting. For both of us, I don’t know if we could have done it without a sort of collaboration to be honest. It’s quite layered and there was a lot of divide and conquer and sort of leaning on each other’s expertise.

Unlike many films, Remote had its world premiere in a museum before going to a film festival. What’s the story behind this?

I think one of the interesting stories about this film is how it came together. We sort of said, “Alright, now we have a script. Do we follow a traditional model of trying to get financing as an independent film to make a feature or do we try to go down the route of the art world and try to sell this as if it’s a video art piece?” And ultimately, that’s the path we went to, because it felt like the speedier path during the pandemic. And also we had relationships that we could rely on. And so the film happened because Artangel in the U.K., Moderna Museet in Sweden and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark came on board and commissioned the film. We are part of the permanent collection both at Louisiana and Moderna Museet, and potentially part of the permanent collection at the Tate as well. So it’s exciting. Remote will have a life in museums of modern art, but will also have a life at festivals.

Sorry to ask, but as an Iranian, how does it feel to watch the protests currently going on in the country, and what are your thoughts about the situation?

I’m glad you asked. I’m a child of the revolution. I was going to first grade during the 1979 revolution, and by second grade it was the Islamic Republic and my mother was forced to wear a hijab. So I’m a child of instability. When I went back to school for film, TV and documentary, it was actually to work as a conflict zone cinematographer. So not only am I a child of conflict and instability, but I returned to it professionally, because that was the instability I was raised in. I’ve been to that region. I’ve been to Iran. So the way I react to it is slightly different than the average person. What I do feel is that what’s happening in Iran right now is a fundamentally different thing that’s happened in the last four years and very much a revolution in the working. What’s happening in Iran resembles what was happening in 1977/78. Within a year from now, a lot of people are going to be surprised when we’re living in a post-Islamic Republic world. Because this is quite different. But the most difficult thing for me to watch is the lack of media response, the lack of support, not just from the media, but from cultural institutions and from feminist organizations.

What do you think needs to be done to get that support?

Everyone knows people, but I think it’s about getting other people, other big voices, celebrities and thinkers involved, getting them to say: “Look, what’s happening is different.” It is incumbent on us, those of us who claim to believe in certain values of liberalism and democracy at a time when democracy is in retreat around the world. That’s the thing. I think Iran is where the fight for democracy is happening right now. You’ve got the U.S. and U.K., and places like Sweden and Italy, where democracy is in retreat and liberalism is in retreat, so if you want to fight that fight, you’ve got to get behind the women in Iran. Here is a rallying cry that’s global. And we need more people to say that, but we also need the media to begin to frame this as an important story. Because at the end of the day, what made the difference with Ukraine is that the media jumped on the fact immediately.

