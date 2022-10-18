Saratoga DA: Ballston man convicted in shovel attack; Faces possible 25+ years in prison

PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

BALLSTON SPA – A Ballston man was convicted Monday in connection with a September 2021 shovel attack at his home, Saratoga County District Attorney’s officials said.

Troy M. Tenace, 33, of Sherwood Lane, town of Ballston, was convicted of first-degree assault and other charges. He now faces a potential of more than 25 years in prison at his December sentencing.

The jury found that Tenace obstructed the breathing of the victim at his house Sept. 24, 2021, officials said. When Tenace refused to let the victim leave after that incident, she called her family members to assist her in leaving, officials said.

When the victim’s family arrived, Tenace struck one in the back of the head with a shovel. That victim fell to the ground and Tenace continued to assault him until he fell unconscious, officials said.

The second victim suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a traumatic brain injury, officials said.

“Both victims in this case know the defendant. They demonstrated strength and courage in telling the trial jury about the vicious attack by defendant Tenace,” Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said in a statement. “To this day, the victim of the violent first-degree assault continues to live with the effects of the injuries he suffered at the hands of the defendant.”

Heggen also noted the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office in handling the investigation.

Tenace is to be sentenced Dec. 6. The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Jenny Pratt and Meghan Horton.

