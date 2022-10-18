ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston, NY

Saratoga DA: Ballston man convicted in shovel attack; Faces possible 25+ years in prison

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCuQN_0ide9wWK00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

BALLSTON SPA – A Ballston man was convicted Monday in connection with a September 2021 shovel attack at his home, Saratoga County District Attorney’s officials said.

Troy M. Tenace, 33, of Sherwood Lane, town of Ballston, was convicted of first-degree assault and other charges. He now faces a potential of more than 25 years in prison at his December sentencing.

The jury found that Tenace obstructed the breathing of the victim at his house Sept. 24, 2021, officials said. When Tenace refused to let the victim leave after that incident, she called her family members to assist her in leaving, officials said.

When the victim’s family arrived, Tenace struck one in the back of the head with a shovel. That victim fell to the ground and Tenace continued to assault him until he fell unconscious, officials said.

The second victim suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a traumatic brain injury, officials said.

“Both victims in this case know the defendant. They demonstrated strength and courage in telling the trial jury about the vicious attack by defendant Tenace,” Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said in a statement. “To this day, the victim of the violent first-degree assault continues to live with the effects of the injuries he suffered at the hands of the defendant.”

Heggen also noted the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office in handling the investigation.

Tenace is to be sentenced Dec. 6. The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Jenny Pratt and Meghan Horton.

.

.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZW9R5_0ide9wWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqP7U_0ide9wWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0ide9wWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU0rp_0ide9wWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JQaj_0ide9wWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0ide9wWK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate

A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker

WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
WHITE CREEK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Guns stolen in pre-dawn break-in at Calamity Jane’s gun store.

A break-in early this morning resulted in the theft of handguns from Calamity Jane’s gun shop on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls. Harold Spiezio, Senior Investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said on the scene shortly before noon, that the theft involved “mostly handguns…possibly all handguns.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars

North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
305
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy