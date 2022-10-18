Read full article on original website
Game Thread: #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) vs #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0)
The Syracuse Orange are looking to stay as they head down to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers with first place in the ACC on the line. It’s the biggest regular season game of the Dino Babers era. As you get ready for kick-off, catch up on...
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy. "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
Syracuse football: Will the Orange bring a bag of tricks to Clemson
When the Syracuse Orange announced the hiring of Robert Anae as offensive coordinator some of the immediate response from Virginia Cavaliers fans was to warn us about his penchant for trick plays. Fresh in their minds was this play from Virginia’s game against the Virginia Tech Hokies last season.
Are the Syracuse Orange a College Football Playoff dark horse?
I think it's safe to say that most Syracuse Orange football fans have had their expectations exceeded so far with the inspiring 6-0 start. But just how far can this year’s team go?. According to DraftKings SportsBook, the No. 14 Orange have an outside chance of making it all...
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Symir Torrence
If it’s a day that ends in “y”, it’s another chance to talk Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. With the season rapidly approaching, it’s time to round out our player analysis for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball team. I’ve already discussed two of the Orange’s premier guards: Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz. Let’s take on one more with veteran Symir Torrence.
TNIAAM Reacts: Optimism meter increasing for the Orange
As is the theme this year, folks, we asked questions about the Syracuse Orange football season and you answered. This time we’re approaching this from the lens of a 6-0 football team who hasn’t seen this record in more than three decades. Now it’s on to crunch time. The Orange have six games left and no guarantees as to what they will finish this year at, but they know they’re starting the stretch off in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers.
Game Day Beer Picks: Syracuse vs. Clemson
So this season has gotten weird, in the best way possible. The Syracuse Orange are bowl bound, they’re undefeated heading down to a Top 20 matchup in Death Valley against a Clemson squad who frankly scared the hell out of us on paper at the beginning of the year and now looks like we can at least give them a game. It’s a nooner on ABC... If you called any of this at the start of the year, go home, you’ve been tailgating too hard.
College GameDay on the line at Clemson? ESPN puts Syracuse on alert show could come for Notre Dame game
There could be a little more on the line for the Syracuse University football team in its undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. ESPN has put Syracuse on alert it is under consideration to broadcast “College GameDay” on campus for next week’s game against Notre Dame, sources told Syracuse.com.
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 27-21 loss to Clemson
In shades of 2018, the Syracuse Orange held a double-digit lead over the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley going into halftime. However, the second half saw the Orange come out flat, allowing the Tigers to seize control of the game and serve Syracuse its first loss of the season. Here’s...
Syracuse football: Orange fall short to Clemson 27-21
The Syracuse Orange headed to Clemson hoping to move to 7-0 and take the lead in the ACC Atlantic but a strong performance by the defense went for naught in the end. A strong first drive by the Orange featuring Shrader misdirection runs got the ball into field goal range. The drive stalled and Syracuse had some indecision about kicking or going on 4th and 3. After a time-out and an Andre Szmyt attempt that fell short, Dino Babers decided to go for it, but Shrader’s pass was tipped at the line.
Syracuse football: So close, yet so far
For about three quarters, I really thought this was the one. The one where the Syracuse Orange completely shatter the narrative about their past failures, untimely penalties and many, many close losses. I guess some things just aren’t meant to be. SU went into halftime with a 21-10 lead...
Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE
I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange continue rolling with a 60-7 win over Temple
The 1997 Syracuse Orange football team returned to the Carrier Dome riding a three-game winning streak as they welcomed the Temple Owls to town. Like they’ve been doing during this streak, it was a game that was never in doubt as Syracuse rolled 60-7. Donovan McNabb threw touchdown passes...
Syracuse football: Clemson predictions and poll
The #14 Syracuse Orange (6-0, 3-0) and the #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0) will meet tomorow at Noon in the biggest ACC of the 2022 season. We believe that this website has never had a football matchup of unbeaten teams this late into October but we aren’t entirely sure that Sean Keeley isn’t a character created by a member of the 1987 Orange squad to make sure no one forgot that Don McPherson was robbed of the Heisman.
Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell
Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Fall recruiting roundup
The Syracuse Orange are currently in the midst of one of their best fall sports seasons in years, but today we’re taking a brief interlude to talk men’s lacrosse recruiting. September 1 marked the official start of recruiting season for the Class of 2024, who are currently high...
Syracuse football: players not fazed by upcoming challenge in Clemson
It’s the time of year that Syracuse Orange fans both love and dread: Clemson week. The ‘Cuse players are just as aware of the hype behind their next game as the rest of us. Here’s what they said about this battle of undefeated programs:. Isaiah Johnson. On...
Syracuse football: previewing Clemson with Shakin the Southland
With the Syracuse Orange heading down to take on the Clemson Tigers we asked Clemson blog Shakin the Southland to join us and preview the game. First place in the ACC Atlantic is on the line and STS writer Matt Goldin was kind enough to share his thoughts on the Orange from Clemson’s perspective.
Baldwinsville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
