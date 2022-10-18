Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Washington Examiner
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
Washington Examiner
Biden outlines three-point plan to lower gas prices
President Joe Biden outlined a three-point plan to curtail rising gas prices this fall and loudly decried criticism that he's doing so only in a ploy to shore up Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is releasing another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, detailing plans to replace...
Washington Examiner
Zelensky says Russia looking to launch ‘false flag’ attack in southern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is planning a “false flag” operation to blow up a hydroelectric dam in the southern part of the country that could result in significant flooding. Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces have mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which is located...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats
This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
Washington Examiner
Lloyd Austin has first conversation with Russian counterpart in months
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Russian counterpart, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoygu, on Friday for the first time since May. The DOD leader "emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine" during their conversation, according to Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement to reporters, while the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram that the two defense leaders "discussed international security problems, notably the situation in Ukraine."
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee finds Trump lawyer to deliver subpoena
The Jan. 6 committee has tracked down a lawyer to deliver a subpoena to former President Donald Trump, a member of the panel said on Thursday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) made the announcement in a conversation with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, an interview that took place after reports indicated the House select committee was having difficulties finding a lawyer willing to accept the subpoena.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 241 of the invasion
36 rockets launched in a ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine, says Zelenskiy; Russia targets energy facilities in western Ukraine
Washington Examiner
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Washington Examiner
Biden warns Oz wants to undo ‘everything we have done’
President Joe Biden warned voters that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, would support “undoing everything we have done” if elected to Congress, criticizing the candidate for several of his policy standpoints. During a campaign event on Thursday as Biden was stumping for Democratic...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Shock moment former Chinese President Hu Jintao gets escorted from party conference
In a stunning moment, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was mysteriously escorted out of a key Chinese Communist Party meeting on Saturday. Hu, 79, was sitting next to his successor, current leader Xi Jinping, during the closing ceremony of a congress for the CPP when suddenly a man walked over to him, prodded him up, and walked him away from his seat, drawing stunned looks from nearby officials.
Comments / 0