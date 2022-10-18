Read full article on original website
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
kjluradio.com
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into bigger building, launches fundraising efforts
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into a bigger facility and launches a capital campaign to fund the purchase. The non-profit organization has moved into a facility on North Garth Avenue that is three times the size of its previous home. They're calling it, "A Place to Call Home." The...
Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Friday night. If anyone has video related to the shooting, CPD is asking that you share it with them. The shooting happened on Hitt Street and Locust Street around 11:30 p.m. The area was closed for several hours as CPD The post Three people hurt after shooting in Downtown Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to provide warming center for Columbia’s homeless
A central Columbia church will be the site of an overnight shelter for homeless people this winter. The post Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to provide warming center for Columbia’s homeless appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
agupdate.com
‘Best corn I’ve ever raised’ for Northeast Missouri farmer
MADISON, Mo. — While harvesting a field of corn in a fairly flat part of Monroe County, Patrick O’Bannon kept glancing at the yield monitor, marveling at the story it told. This field was averaging 223.3 bushels per acre, and he said parts of the middle of the...
Columbia Missourian
Fire on city's south side burns roughly 35 acres of grass, brush
A fire Friday afternoon burned about 35 acres of vegetation on Columbia's south side. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call regarding an outdoor fire around 3:30 p.m., said Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia's acting fire chief. A total of eight fire crews from the Fire Department and assistants from the Boone County Fire Protection District helped to put out the fire, he said.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City man charged in connection with shooting outside Columbia night club
UPDATE: Columbia Police say Warmack was arrested Tuesday, and after his arrest, his apartment in the 800 block of Claudell Lane in Jefferson City was searched. Inside that apartment, police found three guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Police say Warmack is a person of interest in the...
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
Mock car crash educates students on Buckle Up Phone Down Day
Students at a Jefferson City high school got a lesson in paying attention and being buckled up while driving Friday. The post Mock car crash educates students on Buckle Up Phone Down Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO man charged in 2021 Columbia shooting
A Cole County man now faces charges in a 2021 Columbia shooting. Wayne Warmack is charged with unlawful possession of a gun. He’s accused of shooting three people outside Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia in September of 2021. One of the victims is paralyzed after being shot in the back.
