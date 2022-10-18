Read full article on original website
‘Jeep Fest’ taking place in Nicholas County, WV
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Annual Jeep Fest is taking place this coming weekend at the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia. According to the WV Jeep Fest Facebook page, the weekend of events kicks off with live music by Acoustic Fusion at 5 p.m. at the watering hole. There will be […]
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
Traffic alert: Extended lane closures in Charleston, detour in place
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A number of lane closures went into effect Tuesday in the Charleston area. Reports from the City of Charleston indicate that all lanes of Virginia Street, between Gorshorn and Court, will remain closed off to traffic from Tuesday, October 18 to Monday, October 24. These...
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
Concord Bonner Scholars build Birdhouses in Princeton as part of Make a Difference Day
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton City Hall was one of six sites for Concord University Bonner Scholars to serve at during Make a Difference Day on October 22nd. The seven students sent to Princeton gave back to the community by spending their time building and painting houses for the local bird population.
Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike
Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
Neighbors react to plans for new luxury apartment complex in Hurricane, WV
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A new luxury apartment complex is planned to take over the 20 acres of property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane, according to Mayor Scott Edwards. Residents from neighboring homes have mixed reactions to the new development. Sandy Pittman, who lives behind the property, said it’s better than other options. “We didn’t think […]
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
Former delegate from eastern panhandle is the buyer of Mallory Airport
CHARELSTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
From snow and coats to shorts and t-shirts ahead
(WOWK) — A remarkable temperature swing will unfold over the remainder of the week and across next week as well as the pendulum swings from cold to warm and back again. While snow can fly early Wednesday morning, people will be looking for warm weather clothes this coming weekend all over again. Charleston’s high of […]
Traffic alert: Downtown Beckley lane closure
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists may experience minor delays in travel though the Downtown Beckley area Thursday morning. Roadside work being conducted along Prince Street in downtown has resulted in the closure of a single left lane of traffic leading up to the traffic light near the police department building.
Burning Rock to hold 13th annual trunk or treat event
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Burning Rock Off-Road Park will be hosting its 13th annual trunk or treat event next week. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and will be free of charge for those who wish to attend. Treating will begin at 6:30pm, though treaters...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
