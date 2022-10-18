Read full article on original website
Mary Lee
3d ago
missing a year ago just putting out the information on him why ?My heart goes out to him and his family all are in my prayers.
8
David Hill
3d ago
my heart goes out to the family even though it's been a year I pray and put it in God's hand that he safe and all right
9
Rose Harden
4d ago
My prayers go out to his family and I sincerely hope that he is found.🙏🙏🙏💐
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
Natchez Democrat
Emma Jean Barnes Burns
GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041. She...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
Dallas mayor tours completed deck over I-35E in Oak Cliff
Workers have completed Phase One of the new Dallas deck park over I-35 near the Dallas Zoo. While the park portion of what will be known as Southern Gateway Park has not even begun, the deck itself spanning I-35 near Ewing Avenue is now in place
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
Woman wanted for retail fraud at stores in Flower Mound, Southlake
The Southlake Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole items from Hobby Lobby and received a refund for items she hadn’t paid for. In an elaborate, hilarious Facebook post, Southlake DPS informed residents on Friday that the suspect went to...
Fort Worth home destroyed by fire
A Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from a Thursday fire. The Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about a fire at a house on Denver Avenue less than a block from Oakwood Cemetery
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave Amid
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach on leave after accusation of inappropriate behavior.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed that Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
WFAA
Honoring their own: Carrollton, Texas police salute fallen officer
A Carrollton police officer, whose name has not been released, was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night. This is how his fellow officers honored him.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
Texas officer killed by passing car while providing backup in DWI investigation
A police officer in Carrollton, Texas, died Tuesday night after a passing vehicle hit his squad car as he was helping another officer in a DWI investigation. Carrollton police announced early Wednesday, “We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight." Officer Steve Nothem was “backing up”...
CW33 NewsFix
North Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is rolling in the right direction for North Texas so far as the Dallas Cowboys have avoided a disappointing start to the season thanks to the defense and great backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepping up and the TCU Horned Frogs have found themselves among the top 10 teams in the country.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing Person Michael Britton
Mr. Britton has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Critical Missing Person Michael Britton. On October 20, 2021, Mr. Britton was last seen in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard. He could be in a motorized chair or on foot, walking with a limp. Mr. Britton may be confused and in need of assistance.
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Harrold.
fox4news.com
Carrollton police officer, driver killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike
CARROLLTON, Texas - A Carrollton police officer was killed in a crash on the George Bush Turnpike late Tuesday night. Carrollton police say Officer Steve Nothem was backing up a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Josey Lane when a passing driver struck the officer around 10:30 p.m.
