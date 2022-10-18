Read full article on original website
Rutgers beats Indiana for first Big Ten home win since 2017
Samuel Brown V racked up 101 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown to lift Rutgers to
No. 5 Clemson overcomes turnovers, slow start to edge No. 14 Syracuse
Will Shipley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as No. 5 Clemson rallied past No. 14 Syracuse for
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
