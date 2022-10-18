Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Star Rankings for the Two Deeps of West Virginia football and Texas Tech
West Virginia hits the road yet again to do battle with Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference matchup. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps. We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database...
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia prepares for fast-paced Texas Tech offense
Texas Tech presents several challenges to an opposing defense. The Red Raiders are one of the fastest teams in the nation, averaging a total of 87 plays per game, which would rank first nationally. The offense will press the pedal on their tempo and have had success doing it rolling up 484 yards and 34.3 points per contest in the process.
WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
Scarlet Nation
2024 TE Puccinelli discusses West Virginia offer, plans
Richmond (Va.) Benedictine School 2024 tight end Luca Puccinelli already was familiar with West Virginia due to some family ties to the school, but now he will have a chance to explore that even further. That’s because the Mountaineers have jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.
voiceofmotown.com
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Credit to Neal Brown
Neal Brown had himself a week last week. Leading his Mountaineers to a win over Baylor, the former Troy head coach received recognition from one of ESPN’s most popular analysts. Kirk Herbstreit revealed his top coaching performances from week seven, and Neal Brown found himself placed fifth on the...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
Wellsburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Wheeling to be home to new WVU Medicine cancer center at former OVMC
(WTRF) The Ohio Valley will soon benefit from a new, comprehensive, regional cancer center that the WVU Health System and the WV Cancer Institute plan to build on the site of the former Ohio Valley Medical Center in Center Wheeling. The project, made possible by a partnership among the Health System, the City of Wheeling, […]
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
West Virginia man, ‘Squeak Bennett,’ arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home. It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call […]
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
WTRF
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
