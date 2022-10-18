Read full article on original website
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas crash claims the life of Fairbury man
A collision with a cement truck on Kansas Highway 148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. eight miles south of Hanover. The accident report indicates that a cement truck driven by Camran Bruna was driving south on Kansas Highway 148 when the front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side. The Cement truck then slid into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV driven by 37 year old Cameron Gray of Fairbury. After the accident both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police arrest man for vandalizing 11 Haymarket businesses, spitting on officers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln Police officers were assaulted while trying to arrest a man for vandalizing Haymarket businesses. Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Haymarket near 6th and P Streets Thursday at 8:46 p.m. after a caller reported a man spraying orange spray paint onto buildings. Police contacted...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
KETV.com
Crashes near northwest Omaha intersection prompt city changes
OMAHA, Neb. — The city's traffic engineer says too many vehicles may have caused crashes in northwest Omaha. A homeowner who lives near 129th and Fort Streets can hear crashes from her backyard. With every thud, Shelly Swolley fears someone got hurt at 129th and Fort Streets. "Somebody could...
KETV.com
Nonprofit group surprises dad with new car after wife dies in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — It was a big surprise for Adam Johnson and it left him speechless. Friday, the nonprofit Chariots 4 Hope gifted Johnson with a new car. "I don't know, a warm sensation came over me. It's good to know that there are still good poeple out there," Johnson said.
klin.com
LPD Investigating Crash That Critically Injured Man
Lincoln Police say a man was critically injured Sunday morning when his Ford Expedition slammed into the back of a semi at 84th and Highway 2. “Arriving officers found a 2022 Ford Expedition had collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer just east of the intersection,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
klin.com
Part of West A Street Closing Oct. 24
West A Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th St. will close on Monday, Oct. 24 for the first phase of a wastewater pipe installation project. The first phase will be completed by Nov. 25. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
1011now.com
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
klkntv.com
Streets across Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday for For Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several streets across Lincoln will temporarily close on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field. The race will end in the Railyard on Canopy Street. Residents...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
kfornow.com
About 13 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Lancaster County
LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 20)—A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln leads to the discovery of more than 13 pounds of fentanyl. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the Lancaster County/HSI Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 about a mile west of the NW 48th Street interchange heading west.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
klkntv.com
15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
