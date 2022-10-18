‘Time to hand off the baton’: Hampton Roads Retail Alliance’s leader to retire after 39 years

The first time Raymond “Ray” Mattes III stepped foot into Retail Alliance, it was to sell the organization a copy machine.

Known back then as the Retail Merchants Association of Tidewater and located on Poplar Hall Drive in Norfolk, Mattes said it was the local credit bureau with more than 100 employees who made an abundance of copies on a number of copiers.

“I overheard someone talking about posting an ad for a manager trainee,” he said. “My ears perked up. I applied for the job; I was hired and off and running.”

After 39 years working at the nonprofit trade association, including the last 12 as president and CEO, he will walk out for the last time and into retirement on Feb. 16.

His journey up the company ladder began in the mortgage division in 1984, followed by a promotion to vice president of marketing overseeing sales, mortgage, collections, consumer credit and background reports and credit card processing.

The credit bureau was sold to Equifax in 2001, and Mattes was promoted to executive vice president in 2006. Five years later, he entered the leadership role and worked dutifully to create a financially stable organization and rebranded and reorganized the business into four separate units.

The units are: Virginia Retail Federation, a statewide advocacy firm; Retail Alliance Foundation, the educational arm offering certificates; RA Business Solutions, a team representing Equifax in the mid-Atlantic region; and Retail Alliance, Hampton Roads’ trade association.

Focused on strengthening the retail community through products, services, education and relationships, Retail Alliance is 500 members strong. Mattes said it is continually analyzing and striving to find the “silver bullet” or a value proposition that really helps retailers be successful.

The organization has served the interests of Hampton Roads’ retailers since 1903 and, like the ever-changing retail landscape, has been through several transformations.

But the one constant for the almost 120-year-old organization has been the dedication of committed leaders, such as Mattes, its seventh CEO.

Mattes said he stayed with Retail Alliance, located since 2010 on Granby Street in Norfolk, for almost four decades because he strongly believed in the organization and its mission. He said much like every business goes through an S-curve of concept, startup, growth, maturity and decline, he has steered the alliance through several courses of each stage.

“I think, right now, our organization is in the maturity stage, and we need fresh blood and fresh ideas,” he said. “I think it’s time to hand off the baton.”

Leading up to his retirement, Mattes has been busy planning the smooth and seamless transition to the next leader. Jenny Crittenden, Retail Alliance’s senior vice president since January, will succeed him.

Philip Scotti, owner of Philip Michael Fashion for Men and board chairman of the Retail Alliance, said Mattes is a solid leader and great team-builder with impeccable goal setting.

“When he took over as president, he began to put the right people on the bus and put them into the right positions,” Scotti said.

Mattes has given his time to serve on the boards of The Up Center, Virginia Society of Association Executives, Downtown Norfolk Council, Greater Norfolk Council, Virginia Beach Education Association, Visit Norfolk, Great Neck Athletic Association and Tidewater Community College.

Surrounded by a solid staff and board of directors, Mattes said it has also been the support of family that enabled him the strength he needed.

“Because as a leader, you do live on an island by yourself,” he said.

Married to his wife and best friend Sandy, a retired science teacher at Virginia Beach Middle School, Mattes said they have plenty of travel plans on the horizon. He also has a list of projects to tend to around their Virginia Beach home, a longer list of books to read, an exercise regimen to begin and countless golf games and boating trips with his two sons, RJ and Ryan Mattes.

Grandfather to Risdon, 10, Sanders, 9, and Joey, 3, Mattes said his next order of business will be learning to transition from always planning to living in the moment.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com