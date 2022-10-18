ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

First home purchased via crypto-currency in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A history making home buying experience in Columbia that experts say is just the beginning. For the first time ever, a man bought a home through non-fungible tokens. "This really is the future of how people buy houses," said Adam Slipakoff, real estate investor. Adam...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy