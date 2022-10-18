Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor-area realtors sound warnings amid interest rate hikes
Rising interest rates are not having the dramatic impact on home sales in Washtenaw County as the rest of the country right now. Nonetheless, local realtors are starting to sound the warning bells about house prices locally. In the height of the pandemic housing market, local sellers were watching buyers...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected Ending
A 75-year-old woman from Dundee, Michigan received an unusual call from someone claiming to be from the Best Buy Geek Squad. The lie: To cancel her $120 subscription, she must process a refund, but it all ends in a rare twist of events that is not often reported with scams.
WATCH: Car pushed into path of semi in wild six-vehicle freeway crash near Ann Arbor
MSP on Friday released video of Thursday’s chain-reaction wreck, along westbound M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Twp., that sent two people to the hospital.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
fox2detroit.com
Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Detroit man hid ‘catastrophic losses’ from 100+ investors who put $27 million into fraud company
DETROIT – A 30-year-old Detroit man who was once considered a “child prodigy” convinced at least 100 investors to spend millions of dollars on a fraudulent company and hid the fact that it was experiencing “catastrophic losses,” officials said. Andrew H. Middlebrooks, 30, was named...
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery
Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
thesirenlppacs.com
LINCOLN PARK’S NEW PIZZA POLICY
On Sept. 2, 2022, an announcement was sent out for teachers to read regarding a new policy for school lunches. As it turned out, a newly returned lunch item, pizza, would be served later during lunches in order to hinder anyone intending to steal it. The announcement is as follows:...
fox2detroit.com
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is Robbed
After a U.S. postal worker is robbed for his mailbox key, authorities find much more than just stolen mail. They find stolen cars and a crime ring. Dodge ChallengerPhoto by Haidong Liang on Unsplash.
