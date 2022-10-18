ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

wemu.org

Ann Arbor-area realtors sound warnings amid interest rate hikes

Rising interest rates are not having the dramatic impact on home sales in Washtenaw County as the rest of the country right now. Nonetheless, local realtors are starting to sound the warning bells about house prices locally. In the height of the pandemic housing market, local sellers were watching buyers...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
SALINE, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery

Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesirenlppacs.com

LINCOLN PARK’S NEW PIZZA POLICY

On Sept. 2, 2022, an announcement was sent out for teachers to read regarding a new policy for school lunches. As it turned out, a newly returned lunch item, pizza, would be served later during lunches in order to hinder anyone intending to steal it. The announcement is as follows:...
LINCOLN PARK, MI

