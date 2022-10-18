Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Meghan Trainor reveals what inspired her new song ‘Remind Me’
Meghan Trainor sat down with CNN to discuss life after “All About That Bass,” her new album and the importance of self-love. The American singer-songwriter joined CNN’s “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss her fifth studio album, “Takin’ It Back,” which was released on Friday.
KESQ
Christina Aguilera releases powerful new version of ‘Beautiful’ music video
A lot has changed about the world in the last 20 years, but Christina Aguilera still thinks you’re beautiful, despite what social media sometimes tells us. The singer on Wednesday released an updated version of her “Beautiful” music video that specifically takes aim at the messages often delivered through social media that have negative effects on our body image and mental health.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him
Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
KESQ
Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband is totally cool with her Brad Pitt friendship
There is no battle of the Brads in Gwyneth Paltrow’s life. The actress talked about how her husband of four years, Brad Falchuk feels about her friendship with her ex-fiancé, Brad Pitt during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”. “My husband is probably like the least judgmental,...
KESQ
Amanda Seales wasn’t feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark
Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn’t even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences. During that time, she said, she just wasn’t...
KESQ
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton details past struggle with alcoholism in new memoir
Actor Tom Felton opens up about his experience with alcoholism in a new book. The actor, who is most known for his portrayal of antagonist Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, discusses in his new memoir “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” some of his darker moments following his success as a child actor.
KESQ
‘The Peripheral’ travels into two different futures and still isn’t worth your time
In terms of Nolan brothers productions, “The Peripheral” appears to have been made for people who think “Tenet” and the fourth season of “Westworld” weren’t complicated enough. Adapting William Gibson’s sci-fi novel, this Amazon series again deals with themes of virtual reality and sort-of time travel, but in a grinding fashion that should push it to the periphery of one’s “watch” list, if not off it entirely.
KESQ
‘Ticket to Paradise’ gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of “Ticket to Paradise” like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you’ll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won’t help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the “com” part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that’s significantly better when it’s sweet than salty.
The Vegas Emo Festival "When We Were Young" Had To Cancel Its First Day, And The Fyre Fest Memes Are Unfortunately Already Rolling In
"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."
KESQ
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all “so silly.”. In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series “Mammals,” Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.
KESQ
‘The Watcher’: Residents near the real home are over it
Netflix’s limited series “The Watcher” has people flocking to the neighborhood to see the real home and some residents are not happy about it. According to NJ.com, visitors are coming from far and wide to check out the house that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey.
KESQ
Dame Judi Dench wants ‘cruelly unjust’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to come with a disclaimer
Dame Judi Dench has played a British queen before and now she is sounding off about Netflix’s popular dramatization of the royal family. In a letter to The Times, the revered actress shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of “The Crown,” writing that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
KESQ
Henry Thomas reminisces about ‘E.T.’ as the movie turns 40
As “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” celebrates its 40th anniversary, Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliott in the film, is reflecting on the movie and the fame that came with it. Thomas spoke to CNN this week as an updated 4K Ultra HD version of the movie was released. It...
KESQ
Joni Mitchell to return to the stage in 2023 with Brandi Carlile
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone?. That helps explain why many were so excited when Joni Mitchell gave a surprising performance in July at the Newport Folk Festival. Now, according to fellow singer Brandi Carlile, the legendary artist will once again take to the stage.
Comments / 0