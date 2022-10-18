Read full article on original website
If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Reaching out to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Chevrolet is under new ownership, but they are determined to maintain the community reputation they’ve built over generations. The dealership is now part of the West Herr ownership group, extending its reach from the Buffalo and Rochester markets. Sales manager E.J. Jackson...
One dead in fatal house fire in the Town of Onondaga
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been declared dead after a fatal fire on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga on October 22. Around 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies as well as firefighters from the Taunton, Solvay, Fairmount and Lakeside Fire Departments responded to the call at a home between Copperfield Road and Prairieview Drive on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga.
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing family from West Michigan was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the state’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their home, police confirmed. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their...
It’s not even winter yet, but it’s already time to start making 2023 concert plans in Central New York. The Avett Brothers will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y., on May 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 7. Tickets will...
10/21 – Friday Night Fever Highlights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Week seven of the high school football season is here and these Central New York teams are making some hot plays! If you missed any of the action, watch the video above. Class AA. Baldwinsville – 51 — Henninger – 20 West...
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 19
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The fall colors continue to come on across Upstate New York with main places in the Finger Lakes east toward Syracuse reporting peak or near peak conditions heading into the third weekend of October. However, higher elevations closer to the Southern Tier and especially the...
Your Stories: More Walgreens in CNY closing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–The Your Stories Team has learned of two more Walgreens in Central New York slated to close next month. The list has now grown to four stores in our area. Walgreens would not share if more locations are scheduled to close. NewsChannel 9 has confirmed the following...
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
MEMPHIS, TN (WNY News Now) – An update New York woman has been crowned “Miss United States.”. Lily Donaldson won the title this week at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee. She represented the state of New York, where she attends school as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
